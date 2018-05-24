FOOD & DRINK

Ready to guac and roll: Avocaderia brings toast, shakes and more to Chelsea

Photo: Alessandro B./Yelp

By Hoodline
Are you ready to guac? A new breakfast and brunch spot billing itself as "the world's first avocado bar" has made its debut in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Chelsea, called Avocaderia, is located at 269 11th Ave. in the Terminal Warehouse.

This is the first Manhattan location for the popular Brooklyn restaurant from co-founders Alessandro Biggi, Alberto Gramigni and Francesco Brachetti, who secured some funding for the expansion from an appearance on "Shark Tank," according to AM New York.

The restaurant's concept is to include avocados in every single dish: not only in an array of avocado toasts (including a New York-themed toast with salmon and everything-bagel seasonings), but in salads, smoothies and even an avocado-lime cheesecake. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With just three reviews on Yelp thus far, the Chelsea Avocaderia currently has a 4.5-star rating.

"My only complaint: The restaurant was difficult for me to find," said Lydia P., who was the first Yelper to review the spot on May 19. "However, it was totally worth the wait! I got the limited-edition Burrata Avocado Toast ... The avocado was perfectly ripe and expertly sliced, the peas and mint paired nicely with the thick slice of bread, and the dollop of cheese in the middle had me craving more."

And Jennifer M. agreed, "Their toast is delicious -- I tried the smoked salmon avocado with lime and everything-bagel seasoning, and it was fully loaded with perfectly ripened avocado. Also got their vanilla almond avocado shake, which was extremely thick and creamy."

Think all this sounds simply smashing? Head on over: Avocaderia is open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Show More
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
More News