Red Poke brings its signature fish salad and Korean bowls to Hell's Kitchen

Photo: Raymond P./Yelp

By Hoodline
A pan-Asian joint specializing in poke and Korean food has debuted its second location in Hell's Kitchen. The new Red Poke outpost is now open at 885 Eighth Ave. (between 52nd and 53rd streets).

Customers can design their own bowl, or choose from signature bowls including the eponymous Red Poke (tuna, cucumber, red onion, red poke sauce, avocado, scallion) or the Incheon, a non-poke bowl topped with pork, red onion, kimchi aioli and pineapple. (Find the full menu here.)

Red Poke has already attracted praise thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

"Very delicious and fresh foods! All of the ingredients are healthy," wrote Hansong K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on October 11.

And Yelper Brandon G. added, "Amazing service, really friendly employees, delicious food. I highly recommend this place."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Red Poke is open from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
