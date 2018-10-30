People who do not like the Halloween candy they receive after a night of trick-or-treating can now exchange the candy for a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup.Reese's created a special vending machine called the "candy converter," designed just for this exchange.It made its debut at the Tarrytown Annual Halloween Parade, and is headed to New York City for Wednesday night.Reese's will exchange up to 10,000 cups.It will be set up Wednesday on Fifth Avenue, outside Washington Square Park from 4 to 9 p-m.-----