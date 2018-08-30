FOOD & DRINK

Researchers will pay participants to eat avocados daily for health study

Universities conducting a scientific study are looking for participants to get paid to eat avocados.

The researchers will pay 1,000 people $300 to eat one avocado a day for six months.

The study called "The Habitual Diet and Avocado Trial" hopes to determine if the fruit can help with weight loss.

Previous studies show avocados have pro-heart fats that fight cholesterol and may lower blood pressure.

The universities involved in the study include Loma Linda, Penn State, Tufts and UCLA.

There are age and weight qualifications for anyone interested in signing up.

