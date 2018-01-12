FOOD & DRINK

Retail Restaurant 'La Mercerie' Now Open In Soho

There's a brand-new cafe in town. Called La Mercerie, the new addition is located at 53 Howard St. (between Broadway & Mercer St) in SoHo.

Located inside the Roman and Williams Guild design center, the newcomer specializes in French-style pastries and desserts.

Chef Marie-Aude Rose is at the helm, with the final menu still in the development phase. Customers can taste what's to come with a selection of hard-to-find baked goods and sweets, along with espresso drinks and an array of libations.

In particular, Rose will offer tourteau fromage, a unique cheesecake originating from the Poitou-Charentes region of Western France. Known for its burnt top, it is considered a delicacy.

In the future, Rose plans to include full dinner service.

Mercerie is the French word for haberdashery, and everything in the restaurant is for sale, including the flatware and tables. Items are curated by the owners of the Roman and Williams Guild design center.

At the end of a meal, guests are presented with a custom card featuring a selection of items available for purchase, with same-day delivery available.

With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, La Mercerie seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Mike C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 23rd, said: "Everything was excellent. It's definitely pricey ($5 for a plain, pretty small croissant), but kind of worth it for the quality. This is another excellent spot to start your day with some pastries."

Yelper Shopi V. added: "We love Le Coucou and glad to find the same and more beautiful La Mercerie. So far they only serve coffee, tea and pastry, and but we can't wait for the full menu and full store (furnitures + books)."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. La Mercerie is open daily from 10am-7pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Olive Garden offers year of never ending pasta
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Staten Island loses to Honolulu 10-0 in the Little League World Series
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Show More
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More News