Retro speakeasy Joyface now open in the East Village

A new cocktail bar has opened for business in the neighborhood. The new addition to the East Village, called Joyface , is located at 104 Ave. C.The dimly lit speakeasy-style lounge harkens back to the '70s with carpeted floors, water beds, plush seating and Playboy magazines strewn about. Rather than offer a drink menu, bartenders fulfill guests' desires on on the spot.With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has already made a good impression.Ellen H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 26, wrote, "The decor is warm and welcoming without being over-the-top. Bartenders are super professional. Drinks are amazing. And the setting is just simply beautiful!"Yelper Ruggy J. added , "The decor isn't the only impressive element of the bar, as the drinks are really the star of the show. There's no specific menu, and the night I was there, the bartender was creating drinks based on whatever noun came to your head. Example: puppies. That was the noun picked, and he created a drink with several ingredients, including yellow chartreuse, which was meant to represent a Labrador Retriever puppy. The drink was fantastic, and it was a whole lot of fun as well."Joyface is now open at 104 Ave. C. from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Sunday-Wednesday, and 5 p.m.-3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood.