Retro speakeasy Joyface now open in the East Village

A new cocktail bar has opened for business in the neighborhood. The new addition to the East Village, called Joyface, is located at 104 Ave. C.
The dimly lit speakeasy-style lounge harkens back to the '70s with carpeted floors, water beds, plush seating and Playboy magazines strewn about. Rather than offer a drink menu, bartenders fulfill guests' desires on on the spot.
With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has already made a good impression.
Ellen H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 26, wrote, "The decor is warm and welcoming without being over-the-top. Bartenders are super professional. Drinks are amazing. And the setting is just simply beautiful!"
Yelper Ruggy J. added, "The decor isn't the only impressive element of the bar, as the drinks are really the star of the show. There's no specific menu, and the night I was there, the bartender was creating drinks based on whatever noun came to your head. Example: puppies. That was the noun picked, and he created a drink with several ingredients, including yellow chartreuse, which was meant to represent a Labrador Retriever puppy. The drink was fantastic, and it was a whole lot of fun as well."
Joyface is now open at 104 Ave. C. from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Sunday-Wednesday, and 5 p.m.-3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City