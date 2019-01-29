FOOD & DRINK

Ring in the Year of the Pig with New York City's best Chinese restaurants

Nyonya. | Photo: FakeFoodBabyNY C./Yelp

By Hoodline
On February 5, families around the world take part in the celebrations for Lunar New Year. To kick off the 15 days of celebration, Chinese families gather at home or at a favorite restaurant on New Year's Eve for a reunion dinner, often featuring noodles for longevity, fish for prosperity and dumplings for wealth.

If you're looking for a feast to celebrate the Year of the Pig with friends and family, Hoodline has crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese restaurants in New York City, based on Yelp ratings and our own methodology. Happy Lunar New Year!

---

1. Buddakan



photo: buddakan/yelp

Topping the list is Buddakan. Located at 75 Ninth Ave. (between 15th and streets 16th) in Hudson Yards-Chelsea-Flatiron-Union Square, the bar, Chinese and Asian fusion spot is the most popular Chinese restaurant in New York City, boasting four stars out of 3,671 reviews on Yelp.

2. Wah Fung No 1 Fast Food



Photo: quynh n./Yelp

Next up is Chinatown's Wah Fung No 1 Fast Food, situated at 79 Chrystie St. (between Canal and Hester streets). With 4.5 stars out of 1,104 reviews on Yelp, the Chinese spot, which offers fast food and noodles, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Vanessa's Dumpling House



Photo: jana l./Yelp

The Lower East Side's Vanessa's Dumpling House, located at 118A Eldridge St. (between Broome and Grand streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Chinese spot four stars out of 2,404 reviews.

4. Shu Jiao Fu Zhou Cuisine Restaurant



Photo: lena j./Yelp

Shu Jiao Fu Zhou Cuisine Restaurant, a Chinese spot in the Lower East Side, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 612 Yelp reviews. Head over to 118 Eldridge St. (between Broome and Grand streets) to see for yourself.

5. Nyonya



Photo: min t./Yelp

Over in Little Italy, check out Nyonya, which has earned four stars out of 1,920 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Asian fusion, Malaysian and Chinese spot at 199 Grand St. (between Mulberry and Mott streets).
