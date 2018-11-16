FOOD & DRINK

Rise and shine: The 4 best breakfast and brunch spots in Yonkers

Pondfield Cafe. | Photo: Busra A./Yelp

By Hoodline
In search of a new favorite breakfast and brunch spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top eateries for breakfast and brunch in Yonkers, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. Pondfield Cafe



Photo: c.p./Yelp

Topping the list is Pondfield Cafe. Located at 3 Pondfield Road West, the diner is the highest rated breakfast and brunch restaurant in Yonkers, boasting 4.5 stars out of 94 reviews on Yelp. Try the power green omelet with egg whites, kale, baby spinach and more. Or the pancake special with two eggs, two pancakes, two slices of bacon and one sausage.

2. High Ridge Bagel Factory



Photo: nella p./Yelp

High Ridge Bagel Factory is another go-to, with four stars out of 45 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1805 Central Park Ave. to see for yourself. Choose between egg bagels, poppy seed, sesame, cinnamon raisin and more. Add egg, cheese, meat, cream cheese and more.

3. Goldberg's Famous Bagels & Deli



Photo: nella p./Yelp

Check out Goldberg's Famous Bagels & Deli, which has earned four stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp. You can find the eatery at 777 Central Park Ave. Try the ultimate sandwich, which features an everything bagel, scallion cream cheese and salmon.

4. George's Luncheonette



PHOTO: LARRY W./YELP

Finally, there's George's Luncheonette, a favorite with four stars out of 21 reviews. Stop by 160 Lockwood Ave. to hit up the breakfast spot next time you're in the mood. Try the breakfast platter with three slices of French toast or the lean omelet with egg whites, turkey and green pepper.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineYonkers
FOOD & DRINK
3 new Japanese restaurants to check out in NYC
Jimmy Dean offering sausage-scented holiday wrapping paper
The Upper West Side gets a new sushi bar: Kikoo Sushi
Upscale Italian spot Leonti opens its doors on the Upper West Side
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
New York City snowstorm response: What happened?
Woman dies during storm after car hit by NJ Transit train
Fan mysteriously vanishes during Giants-49ers game
Brooklyn community determined to find man who brutally attacked woman
Camel spotted in snowstorm along highway
Security guard who accidentally shot girl says he had no choice
Snow strands NYC teachers, who turn classrooms into bedrooms
Snowfall totals: How much snow fell across NY area
Show More
Special needs students stuck on school bus for 8 hours
21 civilians, 5 firefighters hurt when firetruck, MTA bus collide
California fire death toll hits 71, over a thousand still missing
Gov. Murphy responds to criticism over NJ storm response
Man's runny nose turns out to be leaking brain fluid
More News