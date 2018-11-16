Rise and shine: The 4 best breakfast and brunch spots in Yonkers

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top eateries for breakfast and brunch in Yonkers, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.
1. Pondfield Cafe
Photo: c.p./Yelp
Topping the list is Pondfield Cafe. Located at 3 Pondfield Road West, the diner is the highest rated breakfast and brunch restaurant in Yonkers, boasting 4.5 stars out of 94 reviews on Yelp. Try the power green omelet with egg whites, kale, baby spinach and more. Or the pancake special with two eggs, two pancakes, two slices of bacon and one sausage.
2. High Ridge Bagel Factory
Photo: nella p./Yelp
High Ridge Bagel Factory is another go-to, with four stars out of 45 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1805 Central Park Ave. to see for yourself. Choose between egg bagels, poppy seed, sesame, cinnamon raisin and more. Add egg, cheese, meat, cream cheese and more.
3. Goldberg's Famous Bagels & Deli
Photo: nella p./Yelp
Check out Goldberg's Famous Bagels & Deli, which has earned four stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp. You can find the eatery at 777 Central Park Ave. Try the ultimate sandwich, which features an everything bagel, scallion cream cheese and salmon.
4. George's Luncheonette
PHOTO: LARRY W./YELP
Finally, there's George's Luncheonette, a favorite with four stars out of 21 reviews. Stop by 160 Lockwood Ave. to hit up the breakfast spot next time you're in the mood. Try the breakfast platter with three slices of French toast or the lean omelet with egg whites, turkey and green pepper.