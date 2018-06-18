FOOD & DRINK

Rise Coffee brings cold-brew coffee and more to NoHo

Photo: Rise Coffee/Yelp

By Hoodline
A second retail location for Manhattan-based coffee wholesaler Rise Coffee has opened at 2 Great Jones St. in NoHo, inside The Phluid Project clothing store. The shop provides Rise's signature nitrogen-infused cold-brew coffee.

In addition to the cold-brew coffees available on draft, customers can try the Nitro Shot and Nitro Latte drinks. Rise also sells its coffee in cans, kegs and wholesale through its website, with flavors like lemonade and blood orange.

The NoHo outpost of Rise is off to a promising start with a five-star rating out of just two reviews on Yelp.

"This coffee has actually changed my life!" said Grant G., who reviewed the new shop on May 23. "Coffee is incredible, people are awesome and the Phluid space is really inspiring."

Yelper Rachel R. added, "Been a fan of Rise for almost a year now since I first went to their pop-up on the Lower East Side and tried their nitro cold brew on draft. Their new collaboration with the Phluid Project and its social impact makes me love them even more!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Rise Coffee is open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News