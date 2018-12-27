Rockville Centre gets a new deli: Cherry Valley

A new deli and catering spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The fresh addition, called Cherry Valley, is located at 216 Sunrise Highway.
This spot is known for its signature sandwiches. Try the Patriot, which is grilled steak, bacon, mozzarella, garlic, cheddar, ketchup, mayo, oregano and honey mustard on a toasted hero roll, or the Corona with a chicken cutlet, bacon, cheddar, onion rings and barbecue sauce on a toasted garlic hero roll. (See the full menu here.)
With a three-star rating out of 23 reviews on Yelp so far, Cherry Valley has gotten a mixed response from its clientele.
Yelper Tiffany J., who reviewed it on Dec. 5, wrote, "Awesome service! I was so overwhelmed with all of the sandwich options. Andrew offered great recommendations and Gina was patient as I decided on my order. ... The sandwiches were delicious!"
Michael L., however, said, "I understand the food is made fresh and, for what it's worth, it's always been amazing, but waiting around 15-20 minutes on average every time I've been here for what really is just a deli sandwich is bad."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Cherry Valley is open 24 hours a day.
