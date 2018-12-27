FOOD & DRINK

Rockville Centre gets a new deli: Cherry Valley

Photo: Amanda B./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new deli and catering spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The fresh addition, called Cherry Valley, is located at 216 Sunrise Highway.

This spot is known for its signature sandwiches. Try the Patriot, which is grilled steak, bacon, mozzarella, garlic, cheddar, ketchup, mayo, oregano and honey mustard on a toasted hero roll, or the Corona with a chicken cutlet, bacon, cheddar, onion rings and barbecue sauce on a toasted garlic hero roll. (See the full menu here.)

With a three-star rating out of 23 reviews on Yelp so far, Cherry Valley has gotten a mixed response from its clientele.

Yelper Tiffany J., who reviewed it on Dec. 5, wrote, "Awesome service! I was so overwhelmed with all of the sandwich options. Andrew offered great recommendations and Gina was patient as I decided on my order. ... The sandwiches were delicious!"

Michael L., however, said, "I understand the food is made fresh and, for what it's worth, it's always been amazing, but waiting around 15-20 minutes on average every time I've been here for what really is just a deli sandwich is bad."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Cherry Valley is open 24 hours a day.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineRockville Centre
FOOD & DRINK
New SoHo sushi bar Takeshi opens its doors
3 new businesses to check out in Harlem
Amy's 'Freeze Bombs' for your next holiday party
New Indian spot Bamboo House & Bar is open
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
High gas levels lead FDNY to suspected marijuana grow house
Bronx thieves wanted for stealing $200K by cutting holes in walls
NYPD transit officer explains keeping his cool during subway incident
Winning $294M Powerball ticket sold at Brooklyn gas station
Chicago college student reported missing comes forward
Baby named after the LIE, and here's why
3 charged in shooting at gender reveal party for woman who wasn't pregnant
Lindsay Lohan's stepmom arrested after alleged antics on bus
Show More
Ex-Santa arrested after bodies of 2 kids found buried in yard
Exclusive: NYPD prepares for NYE in Times Square
Fire rips through church in New Rochelle days after Christmas
Pedestrian injured by driver turning into Bronx driveway
16-year-old girl killed, 4 others hurt in Queens apartment fire
More News