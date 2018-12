Rockville Centre gets a new deli: Cherry Valley

A new deli and catering spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The fresh addition, called Cherry Valley , is located at 216 Sunrise Highway.This spot is known for its signature sandwiches. Try the Patriot, which is grilled steak, bacon, mozzarella, garlic, cheddar, ketchup, mayo, oregano and honey mustard on a toasted hero roll, or the Corona with a chicken cutlet, bacon, cheddar, onion rings and barbecue sauce on a toasted garlic hero roll. (See the full menu here .)With a three-star rating out of 23 reviews on Yelp so far, Cherry Valley has gotten a mixed response from its clientele.Yelper Tiffany J., who reviewed it on Dec. 5, wrote, "Awesome service! I was so overwhelmed with all of the sandwich options. Andrew offered great recommendations and Gina was patient as I decided on my order. ... The sandwiches were delicious!"Michael L., however, said , "I understand the food is made fresh and, for what it's worth, it's always been amazing, but waiting around 15-20 minutes on average every time I've been here for what really is just a deli sandwich is bad."Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Cherry Valley is open 24 hours a day.