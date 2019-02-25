FOOD & DRINK

Root beer float, pancakes and syrup among new Peeps flavors

If you love Peeps, get ready for some new flavors and colors coming out just in time for Easter. Monica Malpass has more on Action News at 5 p.m. on Feb. 25, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA --
If you love Peeps, get ready for some new flavors and colors coming out just in time for Easter.

New flavors include cotton candy, orange sherbet, chocolate caramel swirl, vanilla crme, blue raspberry, root beer float and pancakes and syrup.

"PEEPS is dedicated to offering our fans a variety of products, looking at the latest trends to inspire new and exciting innovations," said Caitlin Servian, Brand Manager for PEEPS. "We know many families include PEEPS in their Easter traditions, and we want to provide our fans with fun new flavors, varieties and merchandise in addition to our iconic PEEPS candy."

Peep maker Quality Confections says 70 percent of parents give their kids Easter baskets.

