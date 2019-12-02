Ryan Field flippin' famous blueberry protein pancakes for healthy breakfast

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Eyewitness News' Ryan Field shows off his skills in the kitchen - flippin' famous blueberry protein pancakes for healthy breakfast.
Note: In this video, Ryan makes a DOUBLE batch... so the measurements reflect a double recipe.
------------------------------------
Ingredients
1 Cup Kodiak Cakes mix
1 Cup Vanilla Almond milk (can use regular mix)
1 Teaspoon Ground Cinnamon
1 Scoop Protein Powder
1 Cup Blueberries
Directions
1. Measure and pour Kodiak Cakes mix into a large mixing bowl
2. Measure and pour in the milk
3. Sprinkle in ground cinnamon
4. Sprinkle in protein powder of your choice, I used MyoFusion Advanced Protein
5. Whisk until ingredients are combined
6. Preheat griddle until hot on the stove then turn down to medium
7. Pour mix from the bowl into desired pancake size and shape
8. Hand sprinkle blueberries onto pancakes on the uncooked side, distribute as desired
9. Flip pancakes when one side is golden
------------------------------------
Serve pancakes with your choice of butter, syrup, etc.and complete the meal with your other favorite breakfast items - I chose to make scrambled eggs with my secret ingredient - garlic powder!
