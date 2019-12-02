holiday recipes

Ryan Field flippin' famous blueberry protein pancakes for healthy breakfast

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Eyewitness News' Ryan Field shows off his skills in the kitchen - flippin' famous blueberry protein pancakes for healthy breakfast.

Note: In this video, Ryan makes a DOUBLE batch... so the measurements reflect a double recipe.

------------------------------------
Ingredients
1 Cup Kodiak Cakes mix
1 Cup Vanilla Almond milk (can use regular mix)
1 Teaspoon Ground Cinnamon
1 Scoop Protein Powder
1 Cup Blueberries

Directions
1. Measure and pour Kodiak Cakes mix into a large mixing bowl
2. Measure and pour in the milk
3. Sprinkle in ground cinnamon
4. Sprinkle in protein powder of your choice, I used MyoFusion Advanced Protein
5. Whisk until ingredients are combined
6. Preheat griddle until hot on the stove then turn down to medium
7. Pour mix from the bowl into desired pancake size and shape
8. Hand sprinkle blueberries onto pancakes on the uncooked side, distribute as desired
9. Flip pancakes when one side is golden

------------------------------------

Serve pancakes with your choice of butter, syrup, etc.and complete the meal with your other favorite breakfast items - I chose to make scrambled eggs with my secret ingredient - garlic powder!

For more of your favorite ABC7NY talent cooking their delicious recipes, visit our Holiday Recipes page!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew york citymanhattanholiday recipesfoodcookingbakingcooking chefbreakfastoriginals
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY RECIPES
Holiday leftovers recipes: Give new life to leftover turkey
How to cook turkey: Recipes, cooking times
Best holiday beer, wine pairings for turkey, dessert, more
5 alternative ways to prepare Thanksgiving turkey
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Updated snow totals for winter storm
States of emergency as snow accumulates across NY area
Snow update: Will NYC public schools be open Tuesday?
Travel advisory: Roads treacherous, mass transit urged
Winter's Eve and NYC's first tree lighting set for Monday
Officer shoots armed student at Wisconsin high school
Internet celebrity cat Lil BUB dies at 8
Show More
Police investigating shooting that left 3 wounded in Brooklyn
Remy Ma assault charges dropped in Brittney Taylor incident
Lawsuit: Ex-Cardinal abused boy in New Jersey in 1990s
Cleanup continues after sewage backup floods Queens homes
Police: LI man held boy at knifepoint, demanded sex acts from woman
More TOP STORIES News