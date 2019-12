Ryan Field flippin' famous blueberry protein pancakes for healthy breakfast

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Eyewitness News' Ryan Field shows off his skills in the kitchen - flippin' famous blueberry protein pancakes for healthy breakfast.------------------------------------1 Cup Kodiak Cakes mix1 Cup Vanilla Almond milk (can use regular mix)1 Teaspoon Ground Cinnamon1 Scoop Protein Powder1 Cup Blueberries1. Measure and pour Kodiak Cakes mix into a large mixing bowl2. Measure and pour in the milk3. Sprinkle in ground cinnamon4. Sprinkle in protein powder of your choice, I used MyoFusion Advanced Protein 5. Whisk until ingredients are combined6. Preheat griddle until hot on the stove then turn down to medium7. Pour mix from the bowl into desired pancake size and shape8. Hand sprinkle blueberries onto pancakes on the uncooked side, distribute as desired9. Flip pancakes when one side is golden------------------------------------Serve pancakes with your choice of butter, syrup, etc.and complete the meal with your other favorite breakfast items - I chose to make scrambled eggs with my secret ingredient - garlic powder!For more of your favorite ABC7NY talent cooking their delicious recipes, visit our Holiday Recipes page!