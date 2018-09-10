SalaThai brings signature Thai comfort food to the Upper West Side

Love the Upper East Side's Up Thai, but can't make it as often as you'd like? The beloved neighborhood joint has expanded to the Upper West Side with SalaThai Restaurant, located at 307 Amsterdam Ave. (between 74th and 75th streets).
The intricately muraled and decorated new space retains Up Thai's takes on dishes like chicken and shrimp steamed dumplings with jicama and shiitake mushrooms, or spicy minced chicken with a fried egg.
Most entrees can be made vegetarian or vegan with choices like mock duck, as well as the typical chicken, pork, beef and duck. The restaurant takes reservations over the phone, and you can check out the full menu here.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 31 reviews on Yelp so far, SalaThai Restaurant has been warmly received by patrons.
"Sala Thai gave me unexpected food, service, atmosphere and the reasonable prices," Yelper Frank P. wrote approvingly of the house specials menu. "The grilled branzino with Thai herbs is one of my favorite foods... highly recommended."
Yelper Abhinav M. called the krawpraw gai sub, "My standout dish! The spicy street style minced chicken curry with rice was my favorite. Full of flavor with a punch of heat. Medium spicy was on the higher side than usual, for less tolerant folks - would recommend milder version."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. SalaThai Restaurant is open from 11:30 a.m.-3:45 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10:15 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-3:45 p.m. and 5 p.m.-11:15 p.m. on Friday, noon-3:45 p.m. and 5 p.m.-11:15 p.m. on Saturday, and noon-3:45 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10:15 p.m. on Sunday.
