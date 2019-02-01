Sathi brings Indian fare to Gramercy

A new Indian and Himalayan spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Sathi, the newcomer is located at 216 Third Ave. in Gramercy.
The restaurant offers a variety of traditional Indian dishes, featuring meat, seafood and veggies. On the menu, expect vegetable samosas with green peas and potatoes, lamb and chicken tiki masala, a flat bread stuffed with coconut and more. (View the full menu here.)
The new arrival has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Aditya R. wrote, "The staff is really nice, and they even gave an appetizer on the house. I sat in and had lunch, which is pretty economic. The food was delicious and fresh. Worth a try!"
And Valerie L. wrote, "Went here for takeout! Extremely accommodating and even gave us water! The food was also amazing; I will definitely go back!"
Head on over to check it out: Sathi is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
