FOOD & DRINK

Sathi brings Indian fare to Gramercy

Photo: Sathi/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Indian and Himalayan spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Sathi, the newcomer is located at 216 Third Ave. in Gramercy.

The restaurant offers a variety of traditional Indian dishes, featuring meat, seafood and veggies. On the menu, expect vegetable samosas with green peas and potatoes, lamb and chicken tiki masala, a flat bread stuffed with coconut and more. (View the full menu here.)

The new arrival has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Aditya R. wrote, "The staff is really nice, and they even gave an appetizer on the house. I sat in and had lunch, which is pretty economic. The food was delicious and fresh. Worth a try!"

And Valerie L. wrote, "Went here for takeout! Extremely accommodating and even gave us water! The food was also amazing; I will definitely go back!"

Head on over to check it out: Sathi is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
New Rochelle's 4 best spots to score pizza, without breaking the bank
New vegan spot A Live Kitchen debuts in Laurelton
Bunburgers and more: What's trending on New York City's food scene?
Satisfy your Greek food cravings with these 3 New York City newcomers
New Chelsea Chinese spot Philippe Downtown opens its doors
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Lawyers: Brooklyn inmates stuck in dark, freezing cells
Police: Missing Bronx teen believed to be with registered sex offender
Brooklyn high school basketball coach charged with shooting parent
Dog goes missing during walk, escapes through Lincoln Tunnel
Seinfeld sued by company claiming he sold fake Porsche
Doctors remove 98 percent of massive growth on preschooler's face
Police looking for man who robbed Dunkin' Donuts with child
NJ workers left jobless after devastating Marcal Paper Mill fire
Show More
Man attacked outside puppy store on Long Island
Virginia governor apologizes after racist yearbook image emerges
Tekashi 6ix9ine pleads guilty, admits gang membership
Manhole fire damages vehicles, cuts power in Boerum Hill
Uber raising prices in New York City
More News