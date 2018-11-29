FOOD & DRINK

Satisfy your bite-sized cravings with these 3 New York City newcomers

By Hoodline
If you're in the mood for sharing, you're in luck: we've found the freshest New York City eateries to quell your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for some small plates.

There


154 Orchard St., Lower East Side
There is a wine bar and Asian fusion spot, offering tapas, small plates and more.

With a focus on local, sustainable and seasonal ingredients, There offers dinner and weekend brunch with an Asian and Eastern European slant. Try a house favorite like the fried chicken with strawberry hot sauce, or look for the shrimp with broccoli puree, or the veal and pork pelmeni dumplings with an apple butter. (View the menu here.)

There currently holds 4.5 stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp, indicating a good response from visitors.

Yelper Phillip R., who reviewed There on Nov. 8, wrote, "What a hidden gem! The menu -- WOW -- perfectly balanced combinations you never thought of. Standouts: in-house cured (steelhead) trout, duck breast, cucumber salad."

Yelper Cecillia X. wrote, "I had the pinot noir from Bourgogne, which was excellent. We ordered the wagyu tartare with shishito peppers, cheese selection, fried chicken and bread. The wagyu tartare was a standout. The fried chicken was also delicious."

There is open from 5 p.m.-11:30 p.m. on weekdays and noon-11:30 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)

Counter & Bodega


266 W. 23rd St., Chelsea
Counter & Bodega is a Latin American spot, offering small plates, tapas and more.

The full-service kitchen and bar prides itself on offering Latin American fare with Southern flair. Shareable bites include empanadas, arepas and nachos, plus grilled meat or seafood skewers, and pulled chicken sliders with coleslaw and chimichurri sauce. (Check out the full menu here.)

Yelper Soobin K., who reviewed Counter & Bodega on Nov. 6, wrote, "I am in love with their nachos! The empanadas were perfectly fried with two sauces that were both really complementary. It was happy hour so of course I gave into this sunshine mango mimosa, which was heavenly!"

Melanie O. noted, "Amazing food, great price, great service! Can't beat it. Music is awesome. Love this spot!"

Counter & Bodega is open from noon-midnight Monday-Wednesday, noon-1 a.m. on Thursday, noon-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday.

The Hidden Pearl


621 Manhattan Ave., Greenpoint
The Hidden Pearl is a speakeasy hidden at the back of ramen restaurant Wanpaku. Once inside, you'll find small plates like crispy rice with spicy tuna and jalapeno and soy sauce, braised chashu pork with a spicy mayo barbecue sauce, as well as fried burdock root chips. (Check out the menu here.)

Yelp users are excited about The Hidden Pearl, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 20 reviews on the site.

Yelper Emma C. wrote, "Make sure you make a reservation since the space is small. We had the edamame, crispy tuna, soft shell shrimp (seasonal) and the bonito stomach. Everything was super fresh and tasted great. The cocktails were amazing."

The Hidden Pearl is open from 6 p.m.-11 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 6 p.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
