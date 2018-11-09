Satisfy your coffee cravings with these 4 New York City newcomers

Coffee Project NY
78 Rockwell Pl., Fort Greene
Photo: COFFEE PROJECT NY/Yelp
Coffee Project NY is a spot to score coffee, tea and more.
This location opened in September 2018. The original East Village location opened in 2015.
This coffee shop offers an eclectic menu of specialty coffee drinks and pastries, including the Deconstructed Latte, served with a wafer cookie. Coffee Project also has vegan and gluten free options.
Yelp users are excited about Coffee Project NY, which currently holds five stars out of 11 reviews on the site.
Yelper Filip R. wrote, "If you're looking for a place to sit down and enjoy your coffee in a relaxing atmosphere, this is the place to visit. My go-to coffee is the Nitro Smooth."
Coffee Project NY is open from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.
Stella & Fly
1705 First Ave., Yorkville
Stella & Fly is a coffee shop and wine bar.
The coffee shop offers a large selection of wines by the glass and the bottle, beers, drip coffee, specialty espresso drinks and an assortment of teas.
With a five-star rating out of 23 reviews on Yelp, Stella & Fly has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Veggie G. wrote, "Stella & Fly is more than just a coffee shop/wine bar. It is a welcomed escape from the business of the city streets amongst friends and wonderful patrons. It serves stellar drinks, appetizers and has the best playlist around."
Stella & Fly is open from 6:30 a.m.-midnight on Monday-Wednesday, 6:30 a.m.-2 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m.-midnight on Sunday.
City of Saints Coffee Roasters
108 W. 42nd St., Theater District
City of Saints Coffee Roasters is a coffee shop and roastery.
This is one of five locations in the New York/New Jersey area. City of Saints sources its coffee from all over the world, including Honduras, Guatemala, Columbia and more.
Yelp users are generally positive about City of Saints Coffee Roasters, which currently holds four stars out of 11 reviews on the site.
Samantha K. noted, "They have different kinds of milk, and many different drink options. There is a back room with community seating on big benches."
City of Saints Coffee Roasters is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends.
Alegrito Espresso Bar
2216 65th St., Bensonhurst
Alegrito Espresso Bar is a spot to score coffee, tea and more.
The coffee shop offers a variety of salads, sandwiches and crepes along with a selection of different coffee drinks and tea.
Alegrito Espresso Bar currently holds 4.5 stars out of nine reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Ivy C., who reviewed Alegrito Espresso Bar on September 17, wrote, "Had a relaxing Saturday brunch out at this new cafe. Tried the avocado toast with a medium cappuccino. The staff was friendly and the food was tasty."
Alegrito Espresso Bar is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekends.