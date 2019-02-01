Satisfy your Greek food cravings with these 3 New York City newcomers

---
Anemos Estiatorio
41-15 34th Ave., Astoria
Photo: george m./Yelp
Anemos Estiatorio is a wine bar and Greek and Mediterranean spot.
Choose between a variety of Greek dishes, ranging from small plates to seafood and more. Start off with some grape leaves stuffed with Atlantic cod, rice and Greek herbs. And then try the plaki, a pan roasted stripe sea bass filet with cherry tomatoes, vidalia onions, potatoes and tomato sauce.
Anemos Estiatorio currently holds five stars out of five reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Chrystalla K., who reviewed Anemos Estiatorio on January 29, wrote, "This is the new gem of the area! I visited this place last Friday with my friends and I have to say, we were all left amazed. All of our dishes were exquisite."
Anemos Estiatorio is open from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday and 5 p.m.-3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Elea
217 W. 85th St., Upper West Side
Photo: alyanna c./Yelp
Elea is a Mediterranean and Greek spot.
On the menu, you'll find a selection of small plates, seafood and other Greek specials. Try an item from the raw bar, like the salmon crudo with yuzu, finger lime, umibudo, cilantro and olive oil. Or opt for the lamb paidakia, char grilled lamb chops with Greek fries.
Yelp users are generally positive about Elea, which currently holds four stars out of 27 reviews on the site.
Yelper Rodrigo G. noted, "The place is great, the food is fantastic and tasty. And the staff is friendly and professional."
Elea is open from 4:30 p.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Rodos NYC
39 W. 24th St., Flatiron
Photo: go b./Yelp
Rodos NYC is a Greek spot.
This Greek spot curated by celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse offers a large selection of small plates, salads, seafood and more. Try the linguine nero with lobster, Calabrian chili, arugula and almond. Or treat yourself to the crisp duck wings with Greek chili honey, toasted farro and smashed cucumbers.
Yelp users are still warming up to Rodos NYC, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of 10 reviews on the site.
Yelper Mike C. wrote, "Emeril just quietly opened a new Greek restaurant in the Hotel Henri in Chelsea and the food is great. He provides Greek staples, but some with his own creole influences."