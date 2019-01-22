FOOD & DRINK

Satisfy your Italian food cravings with these 5 New York City newcomers

MangiPasta. | Photo: Nicole D./Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in trying some new Italian spots in New York City? You're in luck: we've found the freshest businesses to fill the bill. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for Italian food.
Sola LAB


45 Beekman Street, Financial District
Photo: sola lab/Yelp

Sola LAB is an Italian spot.

Choose between a large selection of homemade pasta dishes like gnocchi ripieni alla zucca with stuffed pumpkin gnocchi, smoked paprika, gorgonzola and walnuts. Or try the spaghetti neri al ricci di mare, voted as "dish of the year" by NYC Food Bloggers, according to its menu. The dish features homemade black ink spaghetti, sea urchin, sun dried tomatoes, seaweed and toasted sesame.

With a five-star Yelp rating out nine reviews, Sola LAB has been getting positive attention.

Yelper tania s. wrote, "This spot is beautifully decorated. My girlfriend loved the fresh homemade pasta and the salmon was delicious."

Sola LAB is open from noon-10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)

10 Corso Como Restaurant & Cafe


1 Fulton St., South Street Seaport
photo: andrea p./yelp

10 Corso Como Restaurant & Cafe is an Italian spot.

This Italian eatery features a variety of pastas, salads, seafood and more. Start with the mozzarella di bufala with buffalo mozzarella, chicories, capers and golden raisins. And for dinner, try the agnolotti di la tur with la tur cheese and black truffle.

10 Corso Como Restaurant & Cafe's current Yelp rating of five stars out of 13 reviews indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Christine H. said, "This was my first time here and I can't wait to come back. The appetizers were hand-picked for us by the chef and I was impressed by each dish. I had the Lasagna Verde Bolognese for an entree and it was phenomenal."

10 Corso Como Restaurant & Cafe is open from 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.

Zia Maria-Little Italy


138 Mulberry St., Little Italy
Photo: zia maria-little italy/Yelp

Zia Maria-Little Italy is a bar and Italian spot.

On the menu, you'll find homemade pastas and Italian favorites like pappardelle al funghi with porcini mushroom fontina cheese truffle oil. Or try the veal milanese with breaded veal and arugula salad topped with shaved Parmesan cheese and cherry tomato.

Yelp users are generally positive about Zia Maria-Little Italy, which currently holds four stars out of 51 reviews on the site.

Yelper Josh B. wrote, "The polenta was firm and flavorful, and probably the best we have ever had. The lobster ravioli was made in front of us, and the veal was tender and delicious. The homemade limoncello we had after the meal sealed the deal."

Zia Maria-Little Italy is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.

MangiPasta


608 E. 187th St., Belmont
Photo: denise r./Yelp

MangiPasta is an Italian spot.

This spot lets you choose your own pasta from rigatoni to pappardelle and toss it with a sauce, like pesto or carbonara with eggs, cheese, pork bacon and black pepper. The menu features alternative options like rigatoni chickpea pasta and pappardelle egg pasta.

Yelp users are excited about MangiPasta, which currently holds five stars out of 21 reviews on the site.

Yelper Robert A., who reviewed MangiPasta on January 20, wrote, "What a great place! The food was excellent! The pasta and ingredients are all fresh."

Liz A. noted, "I would recommend this place to everyone I know. Every plate of food including the dessert and coffee was excellent. My wife and I will be back soon!"

MangiPasta is open from 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)

Bellini Seaport


33 Peck Slip, Financial District
Photo: haley z./Yelp

Bellini Seaport is an Italian spot.

Start off with the burrata with heirloom tomatoes and for an entree, try the classic lasagna bolognese. For something lighter, opt for the organic salmon with asparagus puree and mushroom sauce. The menu also features coffee and other drinks.

Bellini Seaport's current rating of 3.5 stars out of nine reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.

Yelper Haley Z. wrote, "We ordered the burrata to start and it was fantastic. It was perfectly creamy and served at the right temperature. You're provided with corked bottles of olive oil and balsamic vinegar to add yourself."

Bellini Seaport is open from 7 a.m.-11 a.m., noon-4 p.m., and 5 p.m.-11 p.m. daily.
