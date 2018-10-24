Satisfy your Middle Eastern food cravings with these 5 New York City newcomers

Taim Fidi
75 Maiden Lane, Financial District
Photo: ALEXANDER B./Yelp
Taim Fidi is a spot to score falafel, salads, juice and smoothies.
Taim specializes in falafel, serving the Middle Eastern patties on pita, in a salad or on a platter. Try the cauliflower shawarma pita with hummus, pickled cabbage and pickled onions. Or the sabich platter with eggplant, hummus and shifka peppers.
The eatery's current Yelp rating of three stars out of six reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way.
Yelper Hannah M., who reviewed it on Oct. 12, wrote, "My first falafel experience began with Taim, and let me tell you, what a great Taim (time)! I got the green falafel platter and it was magnificent! I would definitely recommend this shop for those who are into falafels and need a healthy, new and delicious place to go."
Taim Fidi is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Gazala's
447 Amsterdam Ave., Upper West Side
Photo: Gazala's/Yelp
Gazala's is a Middle Eastern spot serving soup, salad, falafel and more.
All of Gazala's dishes are made from scratch, including the hummus tahini and cucumber chilled soup. Entrees include chicken kebabs and lamb shank. (See the full menu here.)
Gazala's currently holds 3.5 stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Yelper Shawn H., who visited the eatery on Oct. 11, wrote, "This was excellent. We went with a group of four and got: hummus, baba, labane, feta salad, falafel, kafta tahini and lamb hummus. All of the apps were great, but the hummus and baba were particularly excellent. Overall, really solid spot, and super authentic-feeling."
And Elena H. wrote, "So many options, including vegetarian, and everything is so tasty, you know it's made fresh. Don't prepare for super fast service, but that's OK. It's such an enjoyable atmosphere and great crowd."
Gazala's is open from 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Deasura
100-05 Metropolitan Ave., Forest Hills
Photo: shelley l./Yelp
Deasura has recently opened its doors, serving pita sandwiches with your choice of falafel, baba ghanoush, fried cauliflower and more.
It also offers homemade desserts. Try the rice pudding with rose water or the kateyef, which is a pancake stuffed with marshmallows and chocolate. (View the menu here.)
Yelpers are excited about Deasura, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 44 reviews on the site.
Alexia G., who reviewed it on Sept. 17, wrote, "The staff really made it feel homey and special. The food is delicious and not greasy. I am a huge fan of their falafel and falafel sandwiches. The restaurant is very clean (so is the restroom and this is a plus)."
Susan G. noted, "Had lunch here today. The staff was friendly and made you feel very comfortable and welcome. I had a falafel which was super. I also had rice pudding with rose water for dessert and I'm already dreaming about going back for more."
Deasura is open from noon-10 p.m. daily.
Zyara NY
57 Clinton St., Lower East Side
Photo: jerry t./Yelp
Zyara NY is a Lower East Side spot specializing in Middle Eastern food.
Stop by for a variety of salads and sandwiches, like the falafel burger served on a soft bun with tahini, pickles and tomato, or the vegan Arabic sandwich made with cauliflower, eggplant and zucchini. (Check out the full menu here.)
Zyara NY is off to a strong start with 4.5 stars out of 71 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Elizabeth D., who reviewed Zyara NY on Sept. 1, wrote, "Such yummy Middle Eastern food. Super authentic, which is not easy to find. Really fresh ingredients, and an amazing original sauce!"
Ellie T. noted, "Literally the best Middle Eastern food I've had in NYC! Every single thing here is delicious! They also have vegan and vegetarian options. Their house made spicy sauce is to die for! Note: contains nuts."
Zyara NY is open from 11 a.m.-midnight daily.
Sofreh
75 St. Marks Ave., Prospect Heights
Photo: sofreh/Yelp
Then there's Sofreh, a Persian/Iranian eatery in Brooklyn.
The spot offers a half chicken entree with a Persian plum and saffron sauce, as well as a catch-of-the-day fish entree. Its vegetarian option is smoked eggplant with a slow-roasted tomato garlic sauce. (See the full menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of 69 reviews on Yelp, Sofreh seems to be making a positive impression with locals.
Yelper Elise D., who reviewed it on Sept. 23, wrote, "Outstanding. Such a treat to have a fresh twist on Persian classics for a special night out. Great ambiance, good service. All in all, quality people making thoughtful decisions about all aspects of the restaurant."
Yelper Dan S. wrote, "The ambiance is great (as are the acoustics), the service was thoughtful and attentive, the space is beautiful, and most importantly: the food is amazing."
Sofreh is open from 6-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 6-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 6-9:30 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)