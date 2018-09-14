Satisfy your noodle cravings with these 5 NYC newcomers

Hong Kong Food Town
48 W. 48th St., Suite 1, Hell's Kitchen
Photo: christine y./Yelp
Hong Kong Food Town is a dim sum spot, offering noodles and fast food. Start your meal with wonton soup, egg rolls, chicken wings or steamed dumplings. Signature dishes include General Tso's chicken, Hong Kong chicken cutlet, black pepper beef steak and scrambled eggs with chives and shrimp.
A variety of noodle soups are also available, as are house specials like broccoli with chicken beef over rice; sauteed salmon with bean curd over rice; and squid with black bean sauce over rice. Craving dim sum? The restaurant offers options like brown sauce chicken fingers, barbecue pork buns, pork shumai, crystal shrimp dumplings and more.
Hong Kong Food Town's current Yelp rating of three stars out of six reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Kiwanis D., who reviewed the restaurant on Aug. 23, wrote, "Have Hong Kong dim sum -- it's fresh and tasty. Lunch special has a reasonable price: $9 and up. Bubble tea, smoothie and slush is added. They have very good and fast service."
Yelper Louis N. wrote, "If you're in the area and want Chinese food, but can't travel down to Chinatown, then this is a decent option. It is obviously pricier than their Chinatown competitors because of the location, and you're paying the surcharge for the convenience factor."
Hong Kong Food Town is open from 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekends.
Silky Kitchen
137 E. 13th St., East Village
Photo: silky kitchen/Yelp
Silky Kitchen is a fast-casual eatery near Union Square that specializes in Hunan cuisine.
Choose rice noodles with protein and veggies and eat it dry or in soup. Toppings include stewed beef with vegetables, slow-cooked pork cartilage, sauteed sliced pork belly, stir-fried squid and much more. Customized spice levels are also available.
Silky Kitchen has a current Yelp rating of 3.5 stars out of 12 reviews.
Yelper Ryna D., who reviewed it on Sept. 7, wrote, "Noodles are great but the dumplings are even better! It's all homemade and cooked in the same fashion as what you would find in Flushing's food courts. For the silky noodles we tried the gizzards and the spicy squid. Each dish was very unique in flavor."
Sophia L. noted, "Nice and clean. Pretty spacious compared to some of the places in the East Village. It's a fast-casual place, clean up after yourself, no tipping. People that work the cashier have always been courteous and helpful."
Silky Kitchen is open from 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday-Sunday and 5-10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Hao Noodle Chelsea
343 W. 14th St., Chelsea
Photo: Mike C./Yelp
Hao Noodle Chelsea makes its noodles in-house and also features Chinese barbecue dishes. The restaurant has another location in the West Village.
According to its website, the eatery is helmed by Madame Zhu, who has more than 15 years of restaurant experience in mainland China, including experience founding and managing restaurant chains such as Madam Zhu's Kitchen.
On the menu, find options like dandan noodles, a popular Sichuan snack that includes a sauce made from peppercorns, scallions, crushed peanuts and pickled vegetables. Or, try the chickpea noodle with broth, topped with stir-fried minced pork and pickled vegetables.
Hao Noodle Chelsea is off to a promising start wtih four stars out of 46 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Alicia B. wrote, "We had pan-seared pork dumplings, beef short ribs, hot pot beef noodle soup and chickpea noodle with broth. My husband and I thoroughly enjoyed every part of the meal. The ribs were soft and tasty."
Elsie W. added, "Get the shrimp and pork wonton in chili sauce and the lion head meatball noodle soup with soft-boiled egg! So delicious that even though it was pricey I had to give this place a high rating."
Hao Noodle Chelsea is open from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30-10:30 p.m. daily.
Three Bowls Noodle House
63-28 Roosevelt Ave., Woodside
Photo: Jia L./Yelp
Three Bowls Noodle House is a Korean spot, offering noodles and ramen. Options include curry udon, beef udon, chicken udon, karaage udon, kimchi udon and tempura udon. Pair your meal with side dishes like salad, fried sweet potatoes, bok choy and rice.
Appetizers like curry wings, chicken teriyaki, poke bowls, bulgogi tacos, edamame, rock shrimp and gyoza are also available.
With a four-star rating out of 19 reviews on Yelp, Three Bowls Noodle House appears to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Yelper Gregory S., who reviewed the Queens restaurant on Sept. 10, wrote, "I got the curry ramen. This place was very fair-priced, nice portions, clean establishment and definitely excellent service."
Camille M. noted, "Decided to go with the miso ramen. This really filled me up. Everything about it just felt very rich and had a strong umami flavor to it. I really enjoyed the bowl. Had the typical toppings such as corn, green onions, fish cake, a soy sauce-dipped hard-boiled egg and two slices of pork."
Three Bowls Noodle House is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
Kings Co Imperial
168 1/2 Delancey St., Lower East Side
Photo: Mike C./Yelp
Kings Co Imperial has recently opened a second location on the Lower East Side; it has another in Williamsburg.
The new restaurant features noodle dishes like Copper Well street noodles, made with chili oil, shrimp and Chinese greens; Beijing street noodles with Chinkiang vinegar and baby bok choy; and Ants Climbing a Tree, made with pork, yam cellophane noodles and tree ear mushrooms. (Find the full menu here.)
Yelpers are excited about Kings Co Imperial, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp.
Marie S., who reviewed it on July 31, wrote, "What a knockout spot! From creative, intentionally supported spirits to delectable Chinese dishes -- this place is a treat!"
Ruggy J. added, "If you go for one thing, make sure it's those cold sesame noodles. They might be some of the best in the city. Slightly al dente with lots of sesame flavor and a kick of spice. Pair with one of the many cocktails on the list and it's a solid 1-2 punch for under $20."
Kings Co Imperial is open from 5:30-11 p.m. from Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 5:30 p.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.