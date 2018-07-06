Satisfy your poke cravings with these 5 NYC newcomers

Sons of Thunder
225 Pearl St., Financial District
PHOTO: sons of thunder/YELP
Sons of Thunder is a fast-casual spot to score customizable poke bowls and gourmet hot dogs.
The eatery -- with an additional outpost in Murray Hill -- was founded by brothers who drew inspiration from their Southern California and Hawaii roots.
On the menu, look for poke proteins like ahi tuna, octopus and golden beets; along with toppings such as pineapple, serrano peppers, garlic chips, shrimp tempura and nori.
In the mood for a hot dog? Come try the spot's Bahn Mi dog with housemade pate, cucumber, pickled daikon and carrot, cilantro, mayo and jalapenos. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Sons of Thunder's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of six reviews indicates positive feedback from diners.
Yelper Cam E., who reviewed the eatery on June 21, wrote, "Sons of Thunder serves very fresh, delicately seasoned poke, with many choices of toppings and sauces. They also have soft serve ice cream, fries, hot dogs, chili bowls, salmon tostadas and Baja fish tacos."
"Sons of Thunder makes my favorite poke in NYC," stated Yelper Joo H. "My go-to is half salmon, half tuna over brown rice with spicy sauce on the side."
Sons of Thunder is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and noon-8 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Kome Waza
1275 First Ave., Upper East Side
Photo: anthony o./Yelp
On the Upper East Side, the new arrival is the latest addition to the Kome Waza family, with another outpost in FiDi.
The eatery specializes in build-your-own poke bowls with protein options like hamachi, salmon and seared tuna.
Signature items are on offer as well like the Wasabi Cashew Tako -- a bowl consisting of octopus, scallops and shrimp with kale cold noodles, mixed greens, hijiki quinoa, wasabi cashew sauce, ogo seaweed, rice pop and more. (You can check out the full selection here.)
Kome Waza has received a warm welcome to the neighborhood with a current Yelp rating of four stars out of 41 reviews.
Yelper Natisha C., who reviewed it on June 15, wrote, "The signature bowls they offer are crazy! I was a bit overwhelmed with the menu and ended up ordering the Kome Waza sampler bowl. I got to taste every protein with a simple soy sauce and pickled vegetables. ... The fish is so fresh and the sushi rice is really good. "
And Yelper Andre C. added, "The aesthetic is clean, the food is delicious and the service is top notch!"
Kome Waza is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Poke Zone
67 1/2 Sixth Ave., Prospect Heights
Photo: bria d./Yelp
Poke Zone serves up fresh poke and ramen, with a wide range of toppings and vegetable additions to choose from.
A build-your-own option is available, along with signature bowls like salmon and tuna with kani salad, sweet onions, corn, edamame, cucumber, mango, sesame seeds, crispy onions and classic sauce. (See the Yelp menu here.)
Poke Zone currently holds four stars out of seven reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Dan S., who visited on May 18, wrote, "Very fresh and delicious. Just ordered a poke bowl with tuna and spicy tuna, delivered. Will definitely order again soon. Highly recommended!"
And Yelper Lisa F. said, "We checked this place out over the weekend for lunch, and were pleased to find fresh fish, a good selection of toppings, great portion sizes (so much rice!) and really friendly service."
Poke Zone is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
Sweetcatch Poke
60 W. 44th St., Midtown
Photo: Sweetcatch Poke/Yelp
Sweetcatch Poke offers authentic Hawaiian cuisine in the form of poke bowls, burritos and more.
The restaurant comes courtesy of American-Korean entrepreneuer Bobby Kwak and world renowned Hawaiian chef Lee Anne Wong, says the eatery on its Yelp page.
Like the other poke spots, a build-your-own option is on offer with protein options like tofu, grilled chicken and the catch of the day.
Signature items are available as well and include offerings like the Firecracker bowl containing creamy spicy firecracker sauce, masago roe, and sweet and green onions; and the classic Hawaiian shoyu burrito with shoyu sauce, ogo seaweed, sesame seeds and more. (See the menu here.)
With a 3.5-star rating out of 19 reviews on Yelp, Sweetcatch Poke is still finding its way, but it's early days.
Yelper Tsvika K. wrote, "Tasty, Hawaiian-style, good portion poke -- yes. Poke price? Not so, a bit pricier then others. Good variety though."
"Yum! Delighted to add this poke place to my lunch rotation," said Yelper Barbara G. "My Hawaiian Bowl was flavorful and healthy, the fish was fresh and a very decent portion."
Sweetcatch Poke is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Friday. (It's closed on weekends.)
Poke Junke
38 W. 38th St., Midtown
Photo: adam p./Yelp
Last but not least, there's Midtown's Poke Junke, which is the brainchild of Spanish-born chef Juan Saurez de Lezo.
The restaurant specializes in fusion-style poke bowls inspired by New York City's diverse food landscape.
A build-your-own option is on hand, along with an assortment of signature offerings like the Tropical Ceviche -- a bowl consisting of kale, tuna/yellowtail, red onions, jalapenos, roasted pineapple, sweet potato, lime square, crunchy corn, garlic and Peruvian sauce. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Yelpers are generally positive about Poke Junke, which currently holds four stars out of 37 reviews on the site.
Stephanie S. wrote, "Really delicious coconut rice, fresh salmon and really fresh pickled ginger."
"Build a delicious bowl, be happy," stated Yelper Adam P. "Good ambiance, great service and run by top-notch people. Definitely one of the best stops to eat in that hood."
Poke Junke is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)