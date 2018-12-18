Satisfy your tacos cravings with these 3 New York City newcomers | Hoodline

Cantina Bella
1204 Broadway, Midtown
Photo: mike c./Yelp
Cantina Bella is a Mexican spot, offering tacos, cocktails and more.
Try the Veggie Taco with zucchini, sauteed mushroom, corn, black beans and queso; the Asian Taco with chicken, pickled onion, cilantro, radish and sweet chili sauce; or the BBQ Short Rib Taco with sliced short ribs, coleslaw, cilantro, radish and chipotle sour cream. (Check out the menu here.)
With a five-star Yelp rating out nine reviews, Cantina Bella has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Stephanie C., who reviewed Cantina Bella on Nov. 30, wrote, "The Al Pastor tacos with pork, pineapple and garnishes were amazing! Drinks are strong and spot on and the ambiance is amazing."
Leo M. wrote, "I decided to get the Al Pastor, Short Rib and the Bowl, which comes with rice, beans, avocado, onions and of course I added the meat lover's special. To complement the food I had a drink, which ultimately led me to have two more--that good!"
Cantina Bella is open from 8 a.m.-midnight Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-1 a.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-1 a.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-midnight on Sunday.
Los Tacos Al Pastor
141 Front St., Dumbo
Photo: Jennifer D./Yelp
Los Tacos Al Pastor is a spot to score tacos and more.
Try the slow roasted chicken or pork tacos, or opt for the burrito bowl, with rice, beans, pico de gallo, queso and sour cream. It also has the Nopal Taco with grilled cactus if you feel like trying something different. (View the full menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp, Los Tacos Al Pastor has been getting positive attention.
Steve C., who reviewed Los Tacos Al Pastor on Sept. 22, wrote, "Just get the tacos al pastor. They're legit, with richly spiced meat, onions, cilantro and a little baton of pineapple. They have three salsas, all of which are good."
Jennifer D. wrote, "You can watch your fresh tortillas slapped onto the grill to heat up and the al pastor meat spinning luxuriously on the spit grill. After you get your food, you can dress it up at the salsa bar with their homemade pico de gallo (fresh, colorful), red/green salsas with a good kick and lime and chili pepper."
Los Tacos Al Pastor is open from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Taco Today
42-22 Greenpoint Ave., Sunnyside
Photo: vincy h./Yelp
Taco Today is a spot to score fast food tacos and more.
If you're there for tacos, you're given the option between a crispy shell or soft tortilla when ordering. Options include regular tacos with lettuce, tomato and cheese, or supreme tacos with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole. Proteins include grilled steak, ground beef, pinto bean and others. You can also score quesadillas, burritos, taco salads, nachos and more. (View the menu here.)
With a four-star Yelp rating out of five reviews on Yelp, Taco Today has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Laura J., who was one of the first users to visit Taco Today on Dec. 10, wrote, "Great location. Food is hot and fresh. Freshly made soft tortillas. Prices are amazingly low. Clean interior. Fast and very friendly service. The pinto bean tacos in soft shell are delicious."
Yelper Betty L. wrote, "Their tortillas were very light and tasty. The lettuce and tomatoes were cut with care. Plus, their cheese was hand-shredded. The soft chicken tacos did have just the right amount of everything. I noticed that they have a good selection of food for vegetarians."
Taco Today is open from 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and noon-10:30 p.m. on Sunday.