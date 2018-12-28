Satisfy your vegetarian food cravings with these 4 New York City newcomers

Sweetgreen
127 Court St., Boerum Hill
Photo: sweetgreen/Yelp
sweetgreen is a vegetarian spot, offering salads and more.
This franchise restaurant has multiple locations, including PA and MD and Washington, DC. In addition to make-your-own salads and seasonal fare, the menu offers warm bowls, like the Shroomami, with organic wild rice, shredded kale, raw beets, cucumbers, basil, spicy sunflower seeds, warm portobello mix, roasted sesame tofu and miso sesame ginger dressing.
With a 3.5-star Yelp rating out six reviews, sweetgreen is still finding its way, but it's early days.
Yelper Dionne H., who reviewed sweetgreen on Dec. 12, wrote, "I love Sweetgreen and attended the private tasting. I got a salad and a cucumber lime drink. My curry cauliflower salad was delicious. I really need to try the squash fries."
Dig Inn
463 Seventh Ave., Midtown
Photo: Jerome t./Yelp
Dig Inn is a vegetarian, New American and traditional American spot. It also has several other locations around New York and Boston.
In addition to the organic tofu bowl, the menu offers chicken and salmon options too. Bases include brown rice, farm greens with mint and spiced farro with butternut squash. For sides, you'll find macaroni and cheese, charred Brussels spouts with honey-chili oil and roasted sweet potatoes. Ingredients are locally sourced. See the full menu here.
Dig Inn currently holds four stars out of seven reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Jerome T., who reviewed Dig Inn on Nov. 6, wrote, "I love everything about Dig Inn, especially their mission statement. It's the perfect healthy lunch option. If you get the app, you can order ahead and pick up at your convenience."
Dig Inn is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Greens & Grains
photo: rachel k./yelp
115 Essex St., Lower East Side
Greens & Grains is a vegetarian and New American spot, offering salads and more.
On the menu, you'll find a variety of bowls, like the Essex Bowl, with kale, corn, mushrooms, garlic, Brussels sprouts, roasted peppers, sauteed shrimp and sesame ginger dressing. The vegan bowl features falafel, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, roasted broccoli and sesame ginger dressing. See what else is available here.
Greens & Grains currently holds 4.5 stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Jay G., who was one of the first users to visit Greens & Grains on Dec. 7, wrote, "This place is amazing. I've never encountered a fast-casual restaurant with such high-quality, perfectly cooked ingredients. The quinoa is more enjoyable than any quinoa I've had before, and the tofu has an amazing texture and flavor."
Greens & Grains is open from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
by CHLOE. Seaport District
181 Front St., Financial District
Photo: leng leng y./Yelp
by CHLOE. Seaport District is a vegan and vegetarian spot. It also has several locations in the U.S. and Europe.
Try the Guac Burger, a black bean, quinoa and sweet potato patty with guacamole, corn salsa, lettuce, tomato, onion and tortilla strips with chipotle aioli, all on a whole grain bun. Gluten-free buns are also available. This restaurant also offers pastas, salads and more, plus breakfast, like morning oats and the daily pancakes. You can even get your furry friend some Pupcakes. Check it out here.
by CHLOE. Seaport District currently holds four stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Marina S., who reviewed by CHLOE. Seaport District on Dec. 12, wrote, "I'm a huge fan of by CHLOE. I've been to a bunch of other locations in the city to get my fix, but the Seaport location is definitely my favorite so far."
by CHLOE. Seaport District is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekends.