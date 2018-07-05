Satisfy your Vietnamese food cravings with these 4 New York City newcomers

Creep City Ninja Bubble Tea
265 Graham Ave., Williamsburg
Photo: creep city ninja bubble tea/Yelp
Topping the list is Creep City Ninja Bubble Tea, a Vietnamese cafe located in a small storefront space.
Offerings include banh mi sandwiches stuffed with chicken, veggies or barbecued shrimp along with cilantro, cucumbers, pickled carrots and black pepper on toasted French baguettes. Pair your sandwich with bubble tea in flavors like lychee, rose and mango; milk tea (almond, lavender and honey dew); or a smoothie made with peach, pomegranate, coconut and sour pear.
Creep City Ninja Bubble Tea currently holds five stars out of two reviews on Yelp.
"Stopped in and had a refreshing taro bubble tea on a hot day," Yelper Sean H. said. "The service was friendly and the atmosphere was very hip. I will stop by again if I'm ever in Brooklyn."
Yelper Hng P. added, "The bubble tea is really good. The owner is very friendly and kind, and gave us lots of recommendations in Brooklyn."
Creep City Ninja Bubble Tea is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
Zen Yai Noodle & Coffee
518 E. Sixth St., East Village
Photo: zen yai noodle & coffee/Yelp
Next up is Zen Yai Noodle & Coffee, a casual eatery that serves sandwiches, coffee and tea.
With an alternate location on Queens Boulevard, this Vietnamese joint offers traditional fare like beef ball and tendon pho simmered in a 12-hour beef broth; vegan pho with vegetables or tofu in vegetable stock; and braised Angus beef-shank pho. Stir-fried noodle options include pad Thai with peanuts, sprouts and garlic; pad siew with broccoli and wide rice noodles; and glass noodles with egg and an assortment of vegetables.
Zen Yai Noodle & Coffee currently holds four stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp, indicating positive feedback from the neighborhood.
"This is a smallish eatery slinging Vietnamese-centric comfort eats with some Western spins," Yelper Ruwan J. said. "The space is small, brightly lit, and well-maintained, but seating is fairly limited. ... It has a tiny two-person kitchen plus an order counter that rounds out the space. The food is belly-filling, comforting and wallet friendly."
Yelper Ying L. added, "It's a nice place to have tasty Vietnamese food, and the prices are good. I love the Vietnamese sandwiches and rose lattes the most."
Zen Yai Noodle & Coffee is open from noon-11 p.m. on Monday-Saturday, and noon-10:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Pho 60
1001 60th St., Borough Park
Photo: kenny c./Yelp
Pho 60 has a menu filled with vermicelli bowls, pan-fried noodles, chow fun and other Vietnamese standbys.
Noteworthy offerings include grilled pork with vermicelli, lemongrass beef with angel hair and pan-fried noodles with shrimp and seafood. House specialties include fried fish, pork belly with eggs, coconut fish and beef cubes.
Yelpers are generally positive about Pho 60, which currently holds four stars out of 84 reviews on the site.
"Delicious, authentic Vietnamese," Yelper Meadow T. said. "The food is very rich in flavor and cooked to perfection. The staff are extremely accommodating and the ambiance is comfortable and cozy. Save some of your stomach for the dessert, the flan is delicious along with the rainbow ice."
Yelper Amy N. noted, "The interior is quite nice, and the decor has a garden feel. I just can't get over their beautiful floral tea sets. The food came quick and the waitstaff were nice, but the service could use a little more organization."
Pho 60 is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Pho-men On Troy
411 Troy Ave., Crown Heights
Photo: andrea k./Yelp
And last but not least is Pho-men On Troy, which has both fusion fare and classic Vietnamese offerings.
On the menu, you'll find Japanese fried chicken with shredded green papaya and scallion aioli; rice cakes with pulled beef; banh mi sandwiches filled with pickled vegetables, beef, smoked mushrooms and hoisin aioli; and original pho made with three kinds of meat, beef broth and a side of bean sprouts, herbs and citrus. The establishment also offers a selection of ramen, drinks and desserts.
"Pho-men offers a great variety of dishes," Yelp reviewer Shifra S. said. "The atmosphere is simple with a hint of Japanese decor, and the dim lights really brought back memories. All in all, it's a win-win."
Yelper Steve Y. wrote, "Delicious -- one word describes everything on the menu. The banh mi is to die for, but get the rice cakes and bubble tea. I'm definitely taking my friends here."
Pho-men On Troy is open from noon-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday, and noon-11 p.m. on Thursday. (It's closed on Friday and Saturday.)