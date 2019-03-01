A new Mediterranean spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Savida, the fresh addition is located at 139 Duane St. in Tribeca.
The newcomer specializes in seafood, offering dishes like char-grilled octopus with salsa verde, salmon with chimichurri sauce, and the grilled catch of the day. There's also a wide variety of Mediterranean tapas, salads and desserts.
Savida has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
James O., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 25, wrote, "We started off with the bread and a few of the mezzes. Spicy feta was my favorite. Moroccan cigars for the appetizer were very well seasoned. I had the salmon with the chimichurri sauce. The salmon came out a perfect medium, juicy with crispy skin. We finished with the apple tart. Nice flakey crust, caramelized apples paired with vanilla bean ice cream. The lavender martini is a must! Will definitely be back."
Yelper JP J. added, "Amazing experience. It's a different concept with lots of mezze and tons of options for the main course."
Head on over to check it out: Savida is open from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 5 p.m.-10:30 p.m. on Sunday.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Savida brings Mediterranean tapas and seafood to Tribeca
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News