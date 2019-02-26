FOOD & DRINK

Savor gluten-free pizza and more at NoHo newcomer Cheska's

Photo: Cheska's/Yelp

By Hoodline
A gluten-free pizzeria has made its debut in the neighborhood. The newcomer to NoHo, called Cheska's, is located at 348 Bowery.

The new pizzeria offers gluten-free and vegan crusts made with cauliflower or sweet potato. Signature pies include the White Velvet, with ricotta, mozzarella, lemon zest and parsley on cauliflower crust; and the Protein Please, featuring spicy tomato, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni and red onions on the sweet potato crust. Guests can also build their own creations.

Cheska's has already attracted positive attention thus far, with one five-star review on Yelp.

Mia B., who reviewed the new spot on Jan. 25, wrote, "... the ingredients are fresh and flavorful. We had the Basic Brunch pizza and the Protein Please -- both were amazing!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Cheska's is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
'It's magically delicious': Lucky Charms beer hits stores
The Upper East Side gets a new Italian spot: Il Divo
Get to know 3 of New York City's newest cocktail bars
Here are Tribeca's 3 newest businesses to open
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Ex-classmate guilty of all counts in NJ murder of Sarah Stern
Man survives 4-story fall down Manhattan elevator shaft
Mom, teen daughter accused in murders of 5 family members
Meet NYPD Police Commissioner James O'Neil
NJ officer suspended following deadly police shooting
Selma Blair appears on 'GMA' to show how MS flare-up looks
13-year-old cheerleader dies mysteriously just before contest
De Blasio, Cuomo release 10-point plan to fix, fund MTA
Show More
Man plans Holiday Inn retirement because it's cheaper
Family of man killed by sanitation truck files $15M lawsuit
Man gets 17 years in NYC acid attack, part of cover-up
NYPD: Pair steals more than $75,000 in jewelry from NYC home
Woman fatally struck by hit-and-run driver on Long Island
More News