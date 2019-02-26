Savor gluten-free pizza and more at NoHo newcomer Cheska's

A gluten-free pizzeria has made its debut in the neighborhood. The newcomer to NoHo, called Cheska's, is located at 348 Bowery.
The new pizzeria offers gluten-free and vegan crusts made with cauliflower or sweet potato. Signature pies include the White Velvet, with ricotta, mozzarella, lemon zest and parsley on cauliflower crust; and the Protein Please, featuring spicy tomato, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni and red onions on the sweet potato crust. Guests can also build their own creations.
Cheska's has already attracted positive attention thus far, with one five-star review on Yelp.
Mia B., who reviewed the new spot on Jan. 25, wrote, "... the ingredients are fresh and flavorful. We had the Basic Brunch pizza and the Protein Please -- both were amazing!"
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Cheska's is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City