Savor the flavors of the Caribbean at these 4 New York City newcomers

Millie's Cuban Cafe
151 Wilson Ave., Bushwick
Photo: Alex L./Yelp
Millie's Cuban Cafe, situated at 151 Wilson Ave. in Bushwick, is an all-day restaurant offering sandwiches, coffee and pastries. The brick and mortar location shares a name with chef Danny Teran's previous pop-up concept.
Diners can accompany the signature grilled Cubano sandwich (roasted pork, ham, Swiss and pickles) with sides of shoestring potato sticks, espresso prepared with Cafe Bustelo, or cans of Jupina, a Cuban pineapple soda. To finish the meal, they can grab a guava and sweet cheese pastry.
You can check out the full menu and order online at the restaurant's website.
Yelp users are excited about Millie's Cuban Cafe, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of ten reviews on the site.
"Cortadito is excellent, the Cubano hits the spot and the pastries are super rich," said Yelper Kyle O., who was the first to review the cafe on April 15.
And Yelper Lauren D. added, "Cafe con leche is so good - very smooth and no bitterness but still strong coffee. Employees are friendly and accommodating. Amazing sandwiches and a super legit vegetarian option."
Millie's Cuban Cafe is open from 7 a.m.-9:45 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-10:15 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-10:15 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-9:45 p.m. on Sunday.
Sabor D'Merengue
201-09 Northern Blvd., Bayside
Photo: Samson W./Yelp
Sabor D'Merengue offers both lunch and dinner specials from a set menu each day, as well as made-to-order food. Located at 201-09 Northern Blvd., it specializes in Dominican food.
Rotisserie chicken, pernil (slow-roasted pork shoulder), and grilled chicken breast are available as lunch or dinner specials daily, and the rotating dish ranges from bacalao (cod stew) to a steak and onion skillet. Sides like plantains and mini empanadas are also available.
With a five-star Yelp rating out of eight reviews on Yelp, Sabor D'Merengue has been earning raves so far.
"The food was absolutely delicious, portions were incredibly generous, the pricing is amazing, and the staff are super friendly!" wrote Yelper Samson W. on July 28. "The mini empanadas are full-sized empanadas and are amazing! Still dreaming about the cheese pull inside. The chicharron was super crunchy and fried to perfection. The maduros were top notch as well."
Riza S. praised the accommodating service and summed up, "Prices are low, food is great, portions are hefty. My wife and I will be back here when we are craving some delicious authentic Dominican food!"
Sabor D'Merengue is open from 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Lila Cafe
911 Delkalb Ave., Bedford-Stuyvesant
Photo: Chelsea P./Yelp
Lila Cafe is a Caribbean spot with a Southern twist, located at 911 Delkalb Ave. It offers food honoring the Trinidadian roots of the owners' grandmother.
From the menu, seafood starters like fried codfish balls and coconut shrimp are on offer. Diners with hearty appetites may be interested in the fried chicken wings, braised oxtail stew with onions and peppers, or sides like a four-cheese baked mac and cheese. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With three stars out of four reviews on Yelp, Lila Cafe is still finding its feet, but it's early days.
"The calamari was crunchy and not oily like some can be. The wings were well seasoned to the bone," Yelper Chelsea P. wrote. "The codfish fritters were a tad salty with the sauce so I ate them without and they were really good, delicious and chewy."
Lila Cafe is open from 4-11 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed on Monday.)
Flavors Corner
10-18 41st Ave., Long Island City
Photo: Kim N./Yelp
Flavors Corner is a Dominican and Peruvian take-out joint located at 10-18 41st Ave. in Long Island City.
Diners can choose from grab-and-go options like chicken, cheese and beef empanadas, and buffet-style Caribbean food like rotisserie chicken, roasted pork and more.
The new restaurant is still in its infancy, with just one review on Yelp giving it a four-star rating.
"The empanadas were a decent size and the chicken and beef, which were the ones that I were able to eat, were quite tasty and flavored nicely," wrote Yelper Cree P. "I was happy to hear that they were only a dollar each. It's been a long time since I've paid just a dollar for an empanada."
Flavors Corner is open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.