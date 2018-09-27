Scopa brings classic Italian fare to Chelsea

A new Italian restaurant and wine bar has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 191 Seventh Ave. (between 21st and 22nd streets), the newcomer is called Scopa.
Antipasti range from crab cakes with mushroom salad and smoked red pepper sauce to slow-cooked wild boar in Chianti wine. For entrees, try the chicken Parmigiana with tomato sauce; pastas include a garganelli with slow-cooked osso buco ragu.
The new bistro also serves brunch on weekends from 11-4. (You can check out the full menu and make reservations at the restaurant's website here.)
The new wine bar has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
"The chicken parmesan was breaded perfectly, crispy, with the chicken juicy and tender. Nice tomato sauce. Capellini with shrimp, broccoli and pesto sauce had very good flavor as well," wrote Yelper Marianne R. "Service was attentive but not overbearing."
"The food was great," agreed Alexis A., who praised the crostini and gnocchi. "Service was on point. Everyone was welcoming and friendly."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Scopa is open from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. daily.
