FOOD & DRINK

Scopa brings classic Italian fare to Chelsea

Photo: Scopa/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Italian restaurant and wine bar has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 191 Seventh Ave. (between 21st and 22nd streets), the newcomer is called Scopa.

Antipasti range from crab cakes with mushroom salad and smoked red pepper sauce to slow-cooked wild boar in Chianti wine. For entrees, try the chicken Parmigiana with tomato sauce; pastas include a garganelli with slow-cooked osso buco ragu.

The new bistro also serves brunch on weekends from 11-4. (You can check out the full menu and make reservations at the restaurant's website here.)

The new wine bar has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

"The chicken parmesan was breaded perfectly, crispy, with the chicken juicy and tender. Nice tomato sauce. Capellini with shrimp, broccoli and pesto sauce had very good flavor as well," wrote Yelper Marianne R. "Service was attentive but not overbearing."

"The food was great," agreed Alexis A., who praised the crostini and gnocchi. "Service was on point. Everyone was welcoming and friendly."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Scopa is open from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Walter's Hot Dogs makes White Plains debut, with hot dogs and more
4 new spots to score apparel in New York City
Healthy fast-casual Thai spot Kati Shop opens its doors in Midtown
Six impossible things in Soho at new interactive art exhibit Wonder World
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Shots fired after suspect flees Manhattan traffic stop
WATCH LIVE: Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford testimony
READ: Brett Kavanaugh's statement
WATCH: Key moments from the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
WATCH: Christine Blasey Ford full statement
Subway conductor punched in the face in the Bronx
10-year-old boy calls 911 for help with math homework
Photo shows suspect wanted in F train subway stabbing
Show More
Subway station reopens to protests over lack of ADA access
'We've searched everywhere': 911 call for missing NC boy
Wild video: Seal slaps kayaker with octopus
Curiosity, concern over mystery rocket being built
Legionella bacteria found in all but 3 schools in NJ town
More News