Score artisanal Mediterranean sweets at Forest Hills's new Layla's Delicacies

A new dessert shop has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Layla's Delicacies, the new addition is located at 108-25 72nd Ave. in Forest Hills.
Layla's Mediterranean pastries are made using ingredients like pistachios, almonds, hazelnuts, white chocolate and honey. Many -- like the mini buche logs and kaak warka pastries -- come decorated with intricate lace designs.
Customers can choose from assorted gift boxes or build their own. The shop also makes customized favor boxes and wedding treats.
With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer has already made a good impression.
Meriem B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 28, wrote, "These delicacies are incredibly tasty and delicious. The packaging is elegant and sophisticated."
Yelper Mao T. added, "The perfect level of sweetness, texture and quality of the ingredients. The price is decent especially as the packaging is so chic and the design so delicate."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Layla's Delicacies is open from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City