FOOD & DRINK

Score bagels at Park Slope-Gowanus's new Shelsky's Brooklyn Bagels

Photo: Franny A./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving bagels? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Park Slope-Gowanus, called Shelsky's Brooklyn Bagels, is located at 453 4th Ave.

This bagel shop is owned and operated by the same people behind Shelsky's of Brooklyn: Appetizing & Deli. The menu offers New York style bagels and bialys, with flavors like everything, poppy seed, salt, sesame seed and Sichuan pepper. There are also gluten-free options.

The new addition has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.

Guy D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 7, wrote, "Excellent bagels. They were chewy and not over-baked. The dough and cream cheese both tasted extremely fresh. The coffee is also great."

Yelper Dori G. added, "I came in last week for a quick breakfast bagel. The bagels were amazing. I highly recommend coming in and trying one!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Shelsky's Brooklyn Bagels is open from 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Recalled breakfast sausage links may have metal inside
Craving pizza? Here are the top 4 options in Yonkers | Hoodline
The 3 best toy stores in New York City
Shaka brings poke and more to Grant City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
14-year-old boy slashed in head inside NYC high school
Charges dropped against mom whose baby was ripped away
NYC firefighter dead in suspected road rage attack; 1 in custody
Woman testifies about grilling cousin's dismembered body
TIME Person of the Year 2018 announced
NYPD: Teen fatally struck by ambulette may have been pushed
Police officer shot on SI to be released from hospital
Woman fatally struck in hit-and-run in Brooklyn
Show More
Switch troubles create nightmare commute for Queens riders
Schumer calls Trump wall threat 'temper tantrum'
Bay Ridge fire leaves one person critically injured
HS football player charged with killing pregnant cheerleader
Man helps woman suffering dramatic seizure on flight
More News