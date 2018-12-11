Score bagels at Park Slope-Gowanus's new Shelsky's Brooklyn Bagels

Craving bagels? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Park Slope-Gowanus, called Shelsky's Brooklyn Bagels, is located at 453 4th Ave.
This bagel shop is owned and operated by the same people behind Shelsky's of Brooklyn: Appetizing & Deli. The menu offers New York style bagels and bialys, with flavors like everything, poppy seed, salt, sesame seed and Sichuan pepper. There are also gluten-free options.
The new addition has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.
Guy D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 7, wrote, "Excellent bagels. They were chewy and not over-baked. The dough and cream cheese both tasted extremely fresh. The coffee is also great."
Yelper Dori G. added, "I came in last week for a quick breakfast bagel. The bagels were amazing. I highly recommend coming in and trying one!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Shelsky's Brooklyn Bagels is open from 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City