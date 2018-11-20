Score bubble tea, Korean-stye fried chicken and more at TSAôCAA, Sunset Park's new addition

A new Korean spot, offering bubble tea, fried chicken and more, has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called TSAoCAA, the fresh arrival is located at 773 59th St. in Sunset Park.
The tea selection includes rose oolong milk tea, caramel bubble milk black tea with konjac boba and more. Guests can dictate the temperature (no ice, less ice, regular ice, hot) and sugar level of their drink, and choose to add a cheese milk foam or matcha foam to the their beverages as well.
As for fare, the kitchen serves up a variety of fried chicken dishes, including whole chickens, wings, sandwiches and bowls.
So far, TSAoCAA has received mixed reviews, with a three-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp.
Michelle S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 11, wrote, "I've visited twice already, and my favorite drink by far is the Cloud-Mist Milk Green Tea. I had it both cold and hot; I recommend the hot one if you want to warm up."
Yelper John X. added, "The interior is modern, the staff is nice and the food is great. The only issue is that the food takes 20 minutes or so, so I'd suggest you order by phone ahead of time if you're hungry, but that does mean their chicken is freshly made to order."
Head on over to check it out: TSAoCAA is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
