FOOD & DRINK

Score burgers and more at Astoria's new AwesomeSauce

Photo: Sonia J./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new halal spot, offering burgers and chicken wings, has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Astoria, called AwesomeSauce, is located at 40-06 Astoria Blvd. South.

"Finger-Lickin" appetizers include mac 'n' cheese bites, mozzarella sticks, fried pickle spears and queso poblano poppers. Add some zest to your choice of burger or wings with one of the sauces, such as honey garlic, basil pesto, Korean barbecue and red curry.

AwesomeSauce has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Rabita C. added, "I went there today with a friend and I must say I was really happy with the quality of the food and the portions. I had the Royal Burger with beef and waffle fries. I will definitely come back and try more!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. AwesomeSauce is open from noon-10 p.m. daily.
