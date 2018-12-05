Score coffee, tea and more at East Village's new Future You Café

A new spot to score coffee, tea and desserts has opened for business in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to the East Village, called Future You Cafe, is located at 117 E. Seventh St.
In addition to the classics, enjoy specialty drinks such as the Iced Pink Horchata Latte, made with rich horchata and health-boosting prickly pear nectar. Other wellness drinks and seasonal drinks are offered and you can complement each with Mexican pastries or candy. The Orejas consist of phyllo dough folded to resemble ears. (See the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition seems to be a welcome in the neighborhood.
Whitney M., who was the first to review it on Nov. 20, wrote, "Quaint gem with awesome unique drinks and small bites! The hot chocolate has the perfect amount of spice and the latte's I've tried have been spot-on. Friendly space and I really appreciate their uplifting philosophy."
Yelper Irene J. added, "The cafe is bright with light and has a bit of an energetic vibe because of pops of red in the store. I had a vanilla latte--syrup made with real vanilla beans--so it had a nice rich flavor without being too sweet."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Future You Cafe is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekends.
