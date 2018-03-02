FOOD & DRINK

Score Coffee, Tea & More At Hell's Kitchen's 'Bird & Branch'

By Hoodline
A new spot to score coffee and tea and desserts has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Hell's Kitchen, called Bird & Branch, is located at 359 West 45th St. (between 9th Ave & 8th Ave).

A husband-and-wife team runs this new cafe, which features a streamlined menu of coffee drinks featuring beans from Saint Frank, a San Francisco-based roaster.

While Bird & Branch offers coffee shop mainstays like espresso and single-origin drip coffees, it also features its own signature latte drinks. Look for a matcha latte, a house-made almond milk and macadamia nut latte, and a turmeric and ginger latte with almond milk.

There's a selection of pastries on offer, too. (Take a look at the menu here.)

Bird & Branch has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Daniel B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 23rd, said: "I saw this place just opened up and had to check out the new addition to the neighborhood coffee shop scene. I'm glad I did! Staff are very friendly and the coffee is A+."

Yelper Andrew C. added: " I love the choice of coffee, St. Franks, and the variations of lattes, cold brew, espressos and more make the selection just right. Definitely do the coffee flight if you can, to get a sampling of the offerings."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Bird & Branch is open weekdays from 7am-6pm, and Saturday from 8am-6pm. (It's closed on Sunday.)
