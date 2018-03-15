FOOD & DRINK

Score Indonesian Breakfast Eats & More At 'Kopi Kopi Flatiron'

Photo: Kopi Kopi Flatiron/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Indonesian spot--focused on breakfast and brunch eats--has made its debut in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to the Flatiron District, called Kopi Kopi Flatiron, is located at 1141 Broadway (between 26th St. & 27th St.).

This newcomer is named after the Indonesian word for coffee, according to the business' Yelp page. It bills itself as an artisanal coffee shop with a curated selection of coffee drinks and Indonesian-influenced breakfast and brunch items.

Look for offerings such as smashed avocado toast with California olive oil and Murray river salt, smoked salmon on a cheddar biscuit with scrambled eggs and bakmi goreng (spicy fried noodles ) with Indonesian pickles and a fried egg.

It's still early days for the fledgling business--it's got just one review on Yelp thus far.

Nicole H., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on March 6th, said, "I frequent Kopi Kopi often because of the proximity to my office. The food quality is extraordinary. I just had the 'green' omelet with kale and cheddar--and have to say it is the best I have had."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Kopi Kopi Flatiron is open weekdays from 7am-4pm, and weekends from 7:30am-4pm.
