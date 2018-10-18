Score Korean-style chicken wings and more at Gramercy's new Lauren's Chicken

Wings fans, take heed: there's a new fast-casual spot in town to get your fix. The fresh arrival to Gramercy, called Lauren's Chicken, is located at 160 E. 23rd St., and specializes in a Korean fast-food inspired lineup of fried chicken, ddukbokki, bao and more.
The chicken comes as crispy wings or barbecued legs, with one of four sauces: soy garlic, sweet and spicy, very spicy, and wild buffalo. Sides include beef or veggie rice rolls, coleslaw and biscuits. (You can view the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Lauren's Chicken has already made a good impression.
Yelper Linh T. called the soy garlic barbecue chicken platter, "Light and well balanced. It was served over rice (white or brown) with sides of pickled veggies, roasted brussel sprouts, chili, and a pasta coleslaw."
"I loved their Korean fried chicken and they also do grilled chicken which is super juicy and delicious. They come in a few marinades and you can also order additional dipping sauces," Weich Y. added.
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Lauren's Chicken is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays and noon-10 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
