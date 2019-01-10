FOOD & DRINK

Score pizza and more at Crown Heights North's new Screamer's Pizzeria

Photo: Danielle B./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score pizza and more has debuted in the neighborhood. The new addition to Crown Heights North, called Screamer's Pizzeria, is located at 685 Franklin Ave.

Choose between a large selection of vegan specialty pizzas including the Clean Slide with long hot pepper pesto, broccolini, seitan sausage, vegan cheese, tomato sauce and a sesame crust. The eatery also features vegan calzones and garlic knots.

The fresh addition has gotten good reviews thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of 18 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Danielle B. added, "This is my second time having pizza from Screamer's and as someone who doesn't eat dairy, it's definitely delicious. This time I had the pepperoni which was great."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Screamer's Pizzeria is open from noon-midnight on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday-Sunday and 12:30 p.m.-midnight on Wednesday.
