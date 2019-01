Score pizza and more at Crown Heights North's new Screamer's Pizzeria

A new spot to score pizza and more has debuted in the neighborhood. The new addition to Crown Heights North, called Screamer's Pizzeria , is located at 685 Franklin Ave.Choose between a large selection of vegan specialty pizzas including the Clean Slide with long hot pepper pesto, broccolini, seitan sausage, vegan cheese, tomato sauce and a sesame crust. The eatery also features vegan calzones and garlic knots.The fresh addition has gotten good reviews thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of 18 reviews on Yelp.Yelper Danielle B. added , "This is my second time having pizza from Screamer's and as someone who doesn't eat dairy, it's definitely delicious. This time I had the pepperoni which was great."Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Screamer's Pizzeria is open from noon-midnight on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday-Sunday and 12:30 p.m.-midnight on Wednesday.