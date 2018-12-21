Score pizza and more at Williamsburg's new Krispy Krust Pizza

If pizza are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Called Krispy Krust Pizza, the fresh arrival is located at 175 Kent Ave. in Williamsburg.
The spot offers traditional pizzas, like Sicilian and Margherita, as well as specialty pizzas. Try the ranch pizza with chicken, ranch dressing, bacon and crushed Doritos, or the Nutella pizza with Nutella and powdered sugar. (View the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Daniel R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 8, wrote, "They have a great selection of unique pizzas from authentic Italian to more creative concoctions. Their crust is always on point and crispy. Love it!"
And James T. wrote, "This is an authentic family-run Italian pizza joint. The pizza is top quality in an area with lots of competition. Krispy Krust does a great job of balancing between take-out and restaurant."
Krispy Krust Pizza is now open at 175 Kent Ave.., so stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The pizza spot is open from 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City