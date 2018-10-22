FOOD & DRINK

Score pizza, sushi and more at White Plains's new 19 Court

Photo: 19 Court/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new sushi bar and modern American spot has opened in White Plains. The new addition, 19 Court, takes its name from its location at 19 Court St.

There's a wide range of fare at the new restaurant, from pizza to sushi. Look for the Summer Roll with Cajun salmon, tuna and yellowtail, or pizza with karaage chicken, caramelized onion and pesto.

For those who like to customize their meals, check out the poke bowls and salads where diners can select their proteins, greens and toppings. (Take a look at the full menu here.)

With a 3.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new sushi bar has made a promising start.

Jason M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on September 19, wrote, "Everything tasted super fresh, and they didn't skimp on the chicken which I appreciated. Everyone was super friendly, even addressing me by my name, wow."

And Sarah W. wrote, "This place just opened. It is in the old Pizza Veloce space. They kept a lot of the set-up the same (the salad and pizza stations) and added a poke/sushi station."

19 Court is now open at 19 Court St., so stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. They are open 11 a.m.--9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m.--4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
