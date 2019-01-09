Score ramen and more at Chelsea's new Kogane Ramen

If ramen are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Located at 337 W. 14th St. in Chelsea, the new arrival is called Kogane Ramen.
Choose between a large selection of appetizers, salads and ramen dishes. Try the red tonkotsu ramen with pork bone broth, red chili paste, braised pork belly, soft boiled egg, menma, Japanese ear wood mushroom, scallion and black garlic oil.
Or if you're feeling adventurous, give the ramen burger a try. It's ground angus beef with mixed greens, tomatoes and teriyaki sauce in between two crispy ramen noodle buns.
With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has already made a good impression.
Andrew K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 5, wrote, "I had a pork jowl bun and red tonkotsu ramen. Both were very flavorful and rich!"
And Lexie F. wrote, "I ordered the shoyu and tonkotsu. The shoyu was great, with rich broth, a good amount of noodles and well cooked eggs. The tonkotsu was good also, with tender meat."
Kogane Ramen is now open at 337 W. 14th St.., so stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City