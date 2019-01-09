FOOD & DRINK

Score ramen and more at Chelsea's new Kogane Ramen

Photo: Dijian F./Yelp

By Hoodline
If ramen are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Located at 337 W. 14th St. in Chelsea, the new arrival is called Kogane Ramen.

Choose between a large selection of appetizers, salads and ramen dishes. Try the red tonkotsu ramen with pork bone broth, red chili paste, braised pork belly, soft boiled egg, menma, Japanese ear wood mushroom, scallion and black garlic oil.

Or if you're feeling adventurous, give the ramen burger a try. It's ground angus beef with mixed greens, tomatoes and teriyaki sauce in between two crispy ramen noodle buns.

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has already made a good impression.

Andrew K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 5, wrote, "I had a pork jowl bun and red tonkotsu ramen. Both were very flavorful and rich!"

And Lexie F. wrote, "I ordered the shoyu and tonkotsu. The shoyu was great, with rich broth, a good amount of noodles and well cooked eggs. The tonkotsu was good also, with tender meat."

Kogane Ramen is now open at 337 W. 14th St.., so stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
New Chelsea food stand Big Mozz opens its doors
New Portuguese spot PortuGrill NYC debuts in The Upper East Side
The 5 best soul food spots in New York City
5 top spots for seafood in New Rochelle
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mayor de Blasio announces plan for 2 weeks PTO for workers in NYC
AccuWeather: Watching potential weekend snow
Family of woman in vegetative state outraged after baby born
Amazon's Jeff Bezos, wife MacKenzie announce divorce
Freeway sign falls on car in freak accident
Protests over death of man who went to police asking for help
Genealogy database, gum help convict DJ in '92 killing
Trump links drugs, violent crime to lack of border wall
Show More
Bullies caught on video pouring water on girl, punching her
GoFundMe Case: Arrest warrant issued for Johnny Bobbitt
Video: Search for suspect in attempted Midtown sex act
LIVE: Lamont sworn in as governor of Connecticut
AP Fact Check: Trump oversells border wall as a solution to drugs
More News