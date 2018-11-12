FOOD & DRINK

Score southwestern burgers and more at Astoria's new Texas Chicken And Burger

Texas Chicken and Burger. | Photo: Jay G./Yelp

By Hoodline
Burger fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. The new arrival to Astoria, called Texas Chicken and Burger, is located at 2407 Steinway St.

On the menu, look for burgers, chicken, salads, sides and desserts. Customers can order the Texas cheese burger that is topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles, or the three-piece chicken and biscuit with a side of macaroni and cheese.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, Texas Chicken and Burger has been warmly received by patrons.

Yelper Rabia A., who was among the first Yelpers to review, the new spot on Nov. 6, wrote, "The biscuits are crispy and melt in your mouth. Also, if you're bold, try the Hell Burger."

Yelper Hashmat G. added, "This place has the best fried chicken, burgers and spicy chicken tenders in New York. The food is always amazing here and never disappoints.

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Texas Chicken and Burger is open from 11 a.m.-3 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 11 a.m.-4 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
