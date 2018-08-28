Settle in with the 3 top spots for shaved ice in New York City

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top shaved ice spots in New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.
1. Grace Street
Photo: Ami P./Yelp
Topping the list is Korean-style shaved snow shop Grace Street. Located at 17 W. 32nd St. (between Broadway and 5th Avenue) in Midtown, it's the most popular choice for the frozen dessert in New York City, boasting four stars out of 1,745 reviews on Yelp.
In addition to the three flavors of shaved snow (green tea, black sesame and sweet milk), which diners can customize with toppings to taste, Yelpers rave about the Korean doughnuts, churro waffles and jasmine matcha latte.
2. Snowdays
Photo: Jeff L./Yelp
Next up is the East Village's Snowdays, situated at 241 E. 10th St. (between First and Second avenues). With four stars out of 1,078 reviews on Yelp, the popular yeti-themed local chain specializes in shaved cream, which it serves in flavors like blueberry-Oreo, cheesecake, and vegan coconut.
Diners can customize their shaved cream with toppings to taste, but the shop also has recommended combinations like The New Yorka, with cheesecake cream topped with Nilla wafers and strawberries.
3. Snow & Cream
Photo: Michelle Z./Yelp
And then there's Snow & Cream, a Sunset Park favorite with four stars out of 211 reviews. Yelpers love its Purple Mountain: a pile of taro-flavored shaved ice with a topping of Fruity Pebbles cereal and tapioca balls.
Stop by 6116 Seventh Ave. (between 62nd and 61st streets) to hit up the desserts parlor next time you're in the mood for shaved ice -- or something more substantial (it also serves poke bowls and bubble tea).