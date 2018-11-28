FOOD & DRINK

Seven Grams Caffe makes NoMad debut, with coffee, tea and pastries

Photo: Kristen T./Yelp

By Hoodline
Coffee, tea and pastry fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Called Seven Grams Caffe, the new addition is located at 76 Madison Ave. in NoMad.

Following its two other locations in Manhattan, Seven Grams Caffe specializes in Italian-style coffees and housemade pastries baked daily. Guests will find an array of muffins, cookies, bread and of course, fresh coffee and tea.

With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new bakery has already made a good impression.

Yelper Sharon K. wrote, "The cappuccinos are perfect, the latte art game is strong, their espresso machine is pure eye candy and the crazy display of cookies, cakes and other salivation-worthy indulgences they make themselves is just beautiful.."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Seven Grams Caffe is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekends.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Nike opens six-story flagship store in Midtown: Nike NYC
New 1920s-esque French restaurant Citroën opens its doors in Greenpoint
Nina Pineda's crispy Phyllo asparagus wraps
Pumpkin cheese balls for any holiday party
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
House explodes, terrifying people in several NJ towns
NJ town wants $2K per day for family's holiday light display
4 children, 2 adults dead after getting trapped in fire
'Fearless Girl' statue moved from spot opposite bull
15-year-old girl shot while walking down Bronx street
What you need to know about the Rockefeller tree lighting
1 dead in LI house fire, 2 others escape burning home
FBI: Body found during search for 13-year-old Hania Aguilar
Show More
Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney hospitalized
Shanann Watts' family files lawsuit against Chris Watts
$15,000 worth of exotic birds stolen from CT pet store
2 dead after car slams into light pole, tree in New Jersey
2 arrested in crime spree that included Duane Reade shooting
More News