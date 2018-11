Seven Grams Caffe makes NoMad debut, with coffee, tea and pastries

Coffee, tea and pastry fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Called Seven Grams Caffe , the new addition is located at 76 Madison Ave. in NoMad.Following its two other locations in Manhattan, Seven Grams Caffe specializes in Italian-style coffees and housemade pastries baked daily. Guests will find an array of muffins, cookies, bread and of course, fresh coffee and tea.With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new bakery has already made a good impression.Yelper Sharon K. wrote , "The cappuccinos are perfect, the latte art game is strong, their espresso machine is pure eye candy and the crazy display of cookies, cakes and other salivation-worthy indulgences they make themselves is just beautiful.."Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Seven Grams Caffe is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekends.