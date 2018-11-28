Seven Grams Caffe makes NoMad debut, with coffee, tea and pastries

Coffee, tea and pastry fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Called Seven Grams Caffe, the new addition is located at 76 Madison Ave. in NoMad.
Following its two other locations in Manhattan, Seven Grams Caffe specializes in Italian-style coffees and housemade pastries baked daily. Guests will find an array of muffins, cookies, bread and of course, fresh coffee and tea.
With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new bakery has already made a good impression.
Yelper Sharon K. wrote, "The cappuccinos are perfect, the latte art game is strong, their espresso machine is pure eye candy and the crazy display of cookies, cakes and other salivation-worthy indulgences they make themselves is just beautiful.."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Seven Grams Caffe is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekends.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City