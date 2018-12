Shaka brings poke and more to Grant City

A new spot to score poke, acai bowls and smoothies has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The new addition to Grant City, called Shaka , is located at 2230 Hylan Blvd.Try the spot's acai bowls, poke bowls, sushi rolls, salads and more. Make your own poke bowl and choose your protein, mix-ins, sauce and toppings. (Check out the options here .)With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Shaka is on its way to developing a local fan base.Yelper Joseph T. wrote , "I was delighted to see a healthier option open up. I popped in for a tuna poke bowl and it was delicious. Everything was very fresh and crisp and was a good sized portion."Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Shaka is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.