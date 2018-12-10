FOOD & DRINK

Shaka brings poke and more to Grant City

Photo: Shaka/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score poke, acai bowls and smoothies has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The new addition to Grant City, called Shaka, is located at 2230 Hylan Blvd.

Try the spot's acai bowls, poke bowls, sushi rolls, salads and more. Make your own poke bowl and choose your protein, mix-ins, sauce and toppings. (Check out the options here.)

With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Shaka is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Yelper Joseph T. wrote, "I was delighted to see a healthier option open up. I popped in for a tuna poke bowl and it was delicious. Everything was very fresh and crisp and was a good sized portion."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Shaka is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
New Williamsburg museum Sugar & Spice Pop-up opens its doors
Dim Sum Palace brings dim sum fare to The East Village
Man charged more than $1,000 for BK penny Whopper deal
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIVE UPDATE: Police officer shot on Staten Island
Ex-Miss Kentucky accused of sexting teen student
Daughter, ex-correction officer charged in LI barbell murder
Sonic employees accused of lacing kid's meal with ecstasy
Officers pry 1-year-old from mom's arms during arrest
Man placing cones for film production fatally struck in NYC
Man charged more than $1,000 for BK penny Whopper deal
Port Authority officer spots fire, aids in rescuing residents
Show More
Woman suffers fractured spine in Queens subway attack
Massive 5-alarm PA fire prompts dozens of evacuations
Suspect charged in kidnapping, murder of 13-year-old girl
Off-duty firefighter killed in suspected road rage incident in Brooklyn
Famed 'Fearless Girl' statue unveiled outside NYSE
More News