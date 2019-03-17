Shake Shack testing out four-day workweek

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WABC) -- Shake Shack is trying out something new for its workers at some Las Vegas locations - a four-day work week.
The burger chain is hoping the shortened week will help attract employees in a tight-labor market.
Some trials involving employees in other industries have found reducing the hours worked per week increased worker productivity and satisfaction.
