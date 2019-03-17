Food & Drink

Shake Shack testing out four-day workweek

By Eyewitness News
LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WABC) -- Shake Shack is trying out something new for its workers at some Las Vegas locations - a four-day work week.

The burger chain is hoping the shortened week will help attract employees in a tight-labor market.

Some trials involving employees in other industries have found reducing the hours worked per week increased worker productivity and satisfaction.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkshake shackburgersworkplace
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man in custody for death of Gambino crime family boss
6-year-old girl rescued from fast-moving Newark fire
Paris Jackson recovering after accident at LA home
Man hailed as hero for attacking New Zealand mosque gunman
Irish pride on display at the NYC St Patrick's Parade
Powerball jackpot climbs to $495 million for tonight's drawing
Grand opening: NYC's $25 billion Hudson Yards opens to public
Show More
April the Giraffe gives birth to 5th calf, a boy
MTA announces St. Patrick's Day service changes, alcohol ban
Customers dive for cover while man stabbed in Brooklyn bodega
Florida school massacre suspect said he heard 'demons'
4 sought for beating, robbing man on street in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News