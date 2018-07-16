FOOD & DRINK

Shinshi Ramen makes Turtle Bay debut with tsukemen ramen and more

Photo: Haley W./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score ramen and more has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 235 E. 53rd St. in Turtle Bay, the fresh addition is called Shinshi Ramen.

A chain in Japan, Shinshi specializes in tsukemen ramen -- noodles served separately from the broth, that you can dip into the broth, and add other ingredients to as you please.

With a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Qiaoyi X., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 25, wrote, "Best ramen on 53rd St! Seriously though, shinshi ramen is also famous in Tokyo for its uniqueness. It's not soup ramen, but the soup is still top notch."

And Brittany T. wrote, "Overall, I definitely was a fan of the noodles and it's hard to find ones like those in the city. I will try the regular ramen next time since they claim it's the same noodles but in broth. I would also say if you like intense, flavorful thick and fatty broths get the Saba."

Head on over to check it out: Shinshi Ramen is open from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.-11 p.m. on weekdays, 12:30 p.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
