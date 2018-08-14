Sichuan seafood, Lanzhou noodles and more: 5 new Chinese restaurants to try in New York City

Tangra
103 Lexington Ave., Kips Bay
Photo: Joyce C./Yelp
Tangra is the third location for Indo-Chinese fusion restaurant Tangra Masala, which also has outposts in Elmhurst and Sunnyside. Owner Peter Lo draws on his family's heritage as Chinese immigrants to Calcutta in creating and presenting its dishes.
Diners can expect to find the house signature combination of Indian sauces and flavors with Chinese base dishes like noodles or stir-fried meat dishes. Sauces include the Tangra Masala, Manchurian and Chili. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Yelp users are excited about Tangra, which currently holds five stars out of two reviews on the site.
"Curry Hill finally has a great Indo-Chinese spot," said Yelper Shradha K. "We got the veggie Manchurian, manchow soup and paneer chili, all of which were amazing. Portions are generous and service is great."
Vignesh M. agreed, "Really good Indo-Chinese fusion food! I have tried the chicken lollipop, hakka noodles, and paneer wonton so far and none have disappointed. You can adjust the spiciness of it with the freely provided vinegar and chilli in oil, and the food is not overly oily either."
However, some Yelpers complained about the restaurant's policy of automatically including the tip in the bill, with Juan V. calling it "annoying."
Tangra is open from noon-10:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and noon-11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Q Town Asian Cuisine
82-87 Broadway, Elmhurst
Photo: Maggie T./Yelp
Q Town Asian Cuisine, located at 82-87 Broadway in Elmhurst, specializes in Taiwanese food and seafood. The new restaurant provides delivery and takeout as well as dine-in meals, and it's open late every day.
The wide-ranging menu includes classic entrees like salted crispy chicken, beef chili over rice and braised pork over rice. However, the chef's specialties are almost all seafood-based, from the seafood and sea cucumber combo to the cuttlefish with yellow chives. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Yelp users have welcomed Q Town Asian Cuisine, which currently holds four stars out of 16 reviews on the site.
"The wait staff does a decent job for a new place. They are on top of filling your tea (which is huge plus), and super nice," Charlie L. noted, but criticized the menu and the servers' knowledge of it, as well as the speed of service. "It is a new restaurant... so there are still things to be worked out."
And Yelper Anna J. wrote, "Food was delicious here. We ordered snow pea leaves, crispy fried pork, baby clam soup, and oyster pancakes. I really love the oyster pancake (great flavor), crispy fried pork (they had it cut up at a good size), and snow pea leaves."
Q Town Asian Cuisine is open from 11 a.m.-2 a.m. daily.
Noodle King of NYC
513 Sixth Ave., West Village
Photo: Kevin L./Yelp
Noodle King of NYC is a noodle joint specializing in Lanzhou-style hand-pulled noodles, as we recently reported. Located at 513 Sixth Ave. in the West Village,
The House Special noodle soup features a combination of beef, chicken and shrimp, but the majority of the noodle dishes on the menu are beef-based. Meats like tendon, tripe and bones appear alongside beef stew and spare ribs.
Some pan-fried noodle dishes are also available, and diners can accompany the meal with appetizers like scallion pancakes or soup dumplings.
Noodle King of NYC currently holds five stars out of 12 reviews on Yelp, indicating glowing feedback in its early days.
"The noodle soups are on par with comparable Lanzhou spots in Chinatown," wrote Yelper Benjamin H., who reviewed Noodle King of NYC on July 30. "The only other soup noodle spots nearby are substantially higher priced... so I'd highly recommend this for lunch seekers in the area."
And Yelper Kate J. noted, "Great service and the soup dumplings (while not the traditional Shanghai xiao long bao) are delicious! More like a pork bun -- ended up ordering another after trying it!"
Noodle King of NYC is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekends.
Grill Master
133-42 39th Ave., Suite 101, Flushing
Photo: Jenny H./Yelp
Grill Master is an upscale Sichuan seafood restaurant. Located at 133-42 39th Ave., Suite 101 in Flushing, it specializes in grilled fish served family-style in large iron dishes.
Diners choose one of four kinds of fish (quarry, striped bass, barramundi or big mouth bass), then a flavor to apply to the fish from options like the Aged Pickled Sauce and Sichuan Traditional. A single fish can be served in two flavors for an extra charge.
Once customers choose an entree, they can then choose side dishes like enoki mushroom, potatoes, lotus root and seaweed, or appetizers like surf clam in scallion oil.
With a four-star rating out of 19 reviews on Yelp, Grill Master is still finding its way, but it's early days.
"As it boils over time, the flavor hits you just right, not too spicy like some places where you can't even breathe," wrote Yelper Michael W., who reviewed Grill Master on July 30. "Served in a dragon carved boiling steel platter is the highlight here. Best grilled fish presentation in Flushing so far."
"Aside from the lamb kebabs, which were really on point, everything had a slight tangy taste to it which I absolutely love," Yelper Julie W. noted, but echoed several other Yelpers' complaints about the prices: "We'd definitely like to frequent the restaurant as much as possible if it wasn't for the pretty steep price point for the area."
Grill Master is open from noon-midnight daily.
Yu Kitchen
2656 Broadway, Upper West Side
Photo: Moneta L./Yelp
Yu Kitchen is a Chinese spot that recently opened its doors at 2656 Broadway (between 101st and 102nd streets) on the Upper West Side. Although it isn't open late in the evening, it offers free delivery on orders of $9.99 or more.
From the menu, look for the braised beef in a clay pot, served with Chinese pancakes; or the shrimp with Chinese squash. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Yu Kitchen currently holds four stars out of eight reviews on Yelp, indicating a warm reception so far.
Yelper Ed W., who reviewed the eatery on July 17, wrote, "The cold chili chicken dish, the sauteed cauliflower and the mapo tofu all had the perfect amount of flower pepper, perfectly calibrated."
And Yelper Rui J. added, "This is a great restaurant serving dishes I would expect my mom to cook in a home-cooked meal. We had braised beef that was literally melting in our mouths."
Yu Kitchen is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. daily.