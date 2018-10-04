Simplicity is the name of the game at Downtown Brooklyn's new Taqueria

If tacos are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Located in the former space of Ganso Ramen at 25 Bond St. in Downtown Brooklyn, the new addition is called Taqueria.
Two tacos come with each order, in varieties like the al pastor (roasted marinated pork with pineapple) and the beef brisket braised in pasilla pepper sauce. For smaller dishes, diners have options like the queso fundido and grilled tiger shrimp with salsa.
The lunch special, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, includes a choice of tacos, guacamole and beans, while the weekends-only brunch menu has specialties like chilaquiles with salsa verde and queso fresco. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer has been warmly received by patrons.
"This is the most annoying and hard to Google name in the world for a taco spot, but luckily the tacos are great and it's a fun spot for a small menu of Mexican food," wrote Yelper Mike C. "The tacos were all solid, with al pastor probably being the best."
"This is by far one of the best taco shops I've been to," added Yelper Jacky C. "Don't forget to order churros for dessert as they are really good!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Taqueria is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday, 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
foodHoodlineNew York City
