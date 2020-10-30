Dracula Dentures are the perfect Halloween treat to snack on

BABYLON, New York (WABC) -- If you're looking for something spooky but tasty to do on Halloween, then creating these yummy Dracula dentures is the perfect bite for all ages to make.
These Instagram-worthy desserts only require a few ingredients and are a great way to get into the Halloween spirit!
Ingredients:
1 package of cookie dough
1 can vanilla frosting
5 drops red food coloring
1 package of mini marshmallows
2 slivered almonds per cookie
Directions:
1. Combine cookie dough into decent-sized chunks for the desired size and bake.
2. Allow cookies to cool for 10 minutes while you prep the frosting.
3. Add 5 drops of red food coloring to vanilla frosting.
4. Once cookies are cool, slice them in half and spread frosting onto each side.
5. Place mini marshmallows onto one side of the cookie and combine it with the other half.
6. Gently place 2 slivered almonds onto the frosting to where you would like your fangs to be placed.
7. Sink your teeth into your very own Dracula dentures, your new favorite Halloween dessert!
